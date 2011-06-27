  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,482$35,226$38,597
Clean$31,897$34,583$37,878
Average$30,727$33,296$36,439
Rough$29,556$32,009$35,000
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,427$36,252$39,720
Clean$32,825$35,590$38,979
Average$31,621$34,265$37,498
Rough$30,417$32,941$36,018
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,441$28,674$31,418
Clean$25,964$28,150$30,832
Average$25,012$27,103$29,661
Rough$24,059$26,056$28,489
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,108$32,653$35,777
Clean$29,566$32,057$35,110
Average$28,481$30,864$33,776
Rough$27,397$29,671$32,442
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,768$36,599$40,074
Clean$33,160$35,930$39,327
Average$31,943$34,593$37,833
Rough$30,726$33,256$36,339
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,080$33,707$36,931
Clean$30,520$33,091$36,243
Average$29,401$31,860$34,866
Rough$28,281$30,629$33,489
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,320$26,374$28,898
Clean$23,881$25,893$28,359
Average$23,005$24,929$27,282
Rough$22,129$23,966$26,204
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,478$35,116$38,357
Clean$31,893$34,475$37,642
Average$30,723$33,192$36,212
Rough$29,552$31,909$34,782
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,034$28,234$30,936
Clean$25,565$27,718$30,359
Average$24,627$26,687$29,206
Rough$23,689$25,655$28,052
