Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,482
|$35,226
|$38,597
|Clean
|$31,897
|$34,583
|$37,878
|Average
|$30,727
|$33,296
|$36,439
|Rough
|$29,556
|$32,009
|$35,000
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,427
|$36,252
|$39,720
|Clean
|$32,825
|$35,590
|$38,979
|Average
|$31,621
|$34,265
|$37,498
|Rough
|$30,417
|$32,941
|$36,018
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,441
|$28,674
|$31,418
|Clean
|$25,964
|$28,150
|$30,832
|Average
|$25,012
|$27,103
|$29,661
|Rough
|$24,059
|$26,056
|$28,489
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,108
|$32,653
|$35,777
|Clean
|$29,566
|$32,057
|$35,110
|Average
|$28,481
|$30,864
|$33,776
|Rough
|$27,397
|$29,671
|$32,442
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,768
|$36,599
|$40,074
|Clean
|$33,160
|$35,930
|$39,327
|Average
|$31,943
|$34,593
|$37,833
|Rough
|$30,726
|$33,256
|$36,339
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,080
|$33,707
|$36,931
|Clean
|$30,520
|$33,091
|$36,243
|Average
|$29,401
|$31,860
|$34,866
|Rough
|$28,281
|$30,629
|$33,489
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,320
|$26,374
|$28,898
|Clean
|$23,881
|$25,893
|$28,359
|Average
|$23,005
|$24,929
|$27,282
|Rough
|$22,129
|$23,966
|$26,204
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,478
|$35,116
|$38,357
|Clean
|$31,893
|$34,475
|$37,642
|Average
|$30,723
|$33,192
|$36,212
|Rough
|$29,552
|$31,909
|$34,782
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,034
|$28,234
|$30,936
|Clean
|$25,565
|$27,718
|$30,359
|Average
|$24,627
|$26,687
|$29,206
|Rough
|$23,689
|$25,655
|$28,052