Estimated values
2015 Ford Shelby GT350 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,166
|$35,445
|$38,894
|Clean
|$31,006
|$34,185
|$37,439
|Average
|$28,686
|$31,666
|$34,529
|Rough
|$26,366
|$29,147
|$31,620
Estimated values
2015 Ford Shelby GT350 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,466
|$28,154
|$30,977
|Clean
|$24,548
|$27,154
|$29,819
|Average
|$22,711
|$25,153
|$27,501
|Rough
|$20,875
|$23,152
|$25,183