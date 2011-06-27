  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,118$1,901$2,320
Clean$989$1,685$2,059
Average$730$1,254$1,536
Rough$472$823$1,014
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,027$1,906$2,378
Clean$908$1,690$2,110
Average$670$1,258$1,575
Rough$433$825$1,039
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,349$2,337$2,867
Clean$1,193$2,072$2,544
Average$881$1,542$1,899
Rough$569$1,012$1,253
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,174$2,143$2,662
Clean$1,038$1,900$2,363
Average$766$1,414$1,763
Rough$495$927$1,164
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus Street 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$2,502$3,122
Clean$1,189$2,218$2,770
Average$878$1,651$2,067
Rough$567$1,083$1,364
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus Street 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,856$3,552
Clean$1,376$2,532$3,152
Average$1,016$1,884$2,352
Rough$656$1,236$1,553
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,781$2,206
Clean$873$1,579$1,957
Average$645$1,175$1,461
Rough$416$771$964
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $908 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,690 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford Focus ranges from $433 to $2,378, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.