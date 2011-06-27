Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,901
|$2,320
|Clean
|$989
|$1,685
|$2,059
|Average
|$730
|$1,254
|$1,536
|Rough
|$472
|$823
|$1,014
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,906
|$2,378
|Clean
|$908
|$1,690
|$2,110
|Average
|$670
|$1,258
|$1,575
|Rough
|$433
|$825
|$1,039
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$2,337
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,193
|$2,072
|$2,544
|Average
|$881
|$1,542
|$1,899
|Rough
|$569
|$1,012
|$1,253
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$2,143
|$2,662
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,900
|$2,363
|Average
|$766
|$1,414
|$1,763
|Rough
|$495
|$927
|$1,164
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus Street 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,502
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,189
|$2,218
|$2,770
|Average
|$878
|$1,651
|$2,067
|Rough
|$567
|$1,083
|$1,364
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus Street 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,856
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,376
|$2,532
|$3,152
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,884
|$2,352
|Rough
|$656
|$1,236
|$1,553
Estimated values
2001 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,781
|$2,206
|Clean
|$873
|$1,579
|$1,957
|Average
|$645
|$1,175
|$1,461
|Rough
|$416
|$771
|$964