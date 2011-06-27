Estimated values
1998 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$2,002
|$2,454
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,765
|$2,164
|Average
|$752
|$1,293
|$1,585
|Rough
|$469
|$820
|$1,006
Estimated values
1998 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,377
|$2,470
|$3,066
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,179
|$2,704
|Average
|$880
|$1,596
|$1,981
|Rough
|$549
|$1,012
|$1,257
Estimated values
1998 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$1,839
|$2,235
|Clean
|$980
|$1,622
|$1,971
|Average
|$712
|$1,188
|$1,444
|Rough
|$445
|$754
|$916
Estimated values
1998 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$3,115
|$3,878
|Clean
|$1,510
|$2,747
|$3,421
|Average
|$1,098
|$2,012
|$2,505
|Rough
|$685
|$1,277
|$1,590