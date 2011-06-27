Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Accent L 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,634
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,447
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$226
|$528
|$699
Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,634
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,447
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$226
|$528
|$699
Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,634
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,447
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$226
|$528
|$699