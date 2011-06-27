Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,710
|$2,879
|$3,485
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,601
|$3,153
|Average
|$1,216
|$2,044
|$2,491
|Rough
|$886
|$1,487
|$1,828
Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,663
|$3,151
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,405
|$2,852
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,890
|$2,252
|Rough
|$890
|$1,375
|$1,653
Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,806
|$3,343
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,535
|$3,025
|Average
|$1,255
|$1,992
|$2,390
|Rough
|$915
|$1,450
|$1,754
Estimated values
2002 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,618
|$3,074
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,365
|$2,782
|Average
|$1,231
|$1,859
|$2,197
|Rough
|$897
|$1,353
|$1,613