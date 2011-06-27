  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,586$3,829$4,525
Clean$2,298$3,410$4,026
Average$1,722$2,571$3,028
Rough$1,146$1,732$2,030
2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,080$10,915$13,055
Clean$6,292$9,720$11,615
Average$4,715$7,328$8,736
Rough$3,138$4,937$5,857
2002 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,395$3,651$4,353
Clean$2,128$3,251$3,873
Average$1,595$2,451$2,913
Rough$1,062$1,651$1,953
2002 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,730$2,908$3,562
Clean$1,537$2,590$3,170
Average$1,152$1,952$2,384
Rough$767$1,315$1,598
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,251 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $1,062 to $4,353, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
