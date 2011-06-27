Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,586
|$3,829
|$4,525
|Clean
|$2,298
|$3,410
|$4,026
|Average
|$1,722
|$2,571
|$3,028
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,732
|$2,030
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,080
|$10,915
|$13,055
|Clean
|$6,292
|$9,720
|$11,615
|Average
|$4,715
|$7,328
|$8,736
|Rough
|$3,138
|$4,937
|$5,857
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,395
|$3,651
|$4,353
|Clean
|$2,128
|$3,251
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,451
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,062
|$1,651
|$1,953
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$2,908
|$3,562
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,590
|$3,170
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,952
|$2,384
|Rough
|$767
|$1,315
|$1,598