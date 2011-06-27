Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,272
|$13,983
|$16,444
|Clean
|$9,629
|$13,099
|$15,377
|Average
|$8,342
|$11,331
|$13,242
|Rough
|$7,055
|$9,562
|$11,107
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,938
|$15,992
|$18,039
|Clean
|$12,127
|$14,980
|$16,868
|Average
|$10,507
|$12,958
|$14,526
|Rough
|$8,886
|$10,935
|$12,185
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,930
|$14,880
|$17,498
|Clean
|$10,246
|$13,939
|$16,363
|Average
|$8,877
|$12,057
|$14,091
|Rough
|$7,507
|$10,175
|$11,820
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,185
|$15,836
|$17,622
|Clean
|$12,359
|$14,835
|$16,478
|Average
|$10,707
|$12,832
|$14,190
|Rough
|$9,056
|$10,829
|$11,903