Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,943
|$6,199
|$7,500
|Clean
|$4,722
|$5,928
|$7,149
|Average
|$4,278
|$5,384
|$6,447
|Rough
|$3,835
|$4,841
|$5,744
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,110
|$6,652
|$8,235
|Clean
|$4,881
|$6,360
|$7,850
|Average
|$4,423
|$5,777
|$7,078
|Rough
|$3,965
|$5,194
|$6,307
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,191
|$6,795
|$8,442
|Clean
|$4,958
|$6,497
|$8,047
|Average
|$4,493
|$5,901
|$7,256
|Rough
|$4,027
|$5,306
|$6,466
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,636
|$5,870
|$7,145
|Clean
|$4,428
|$5,613
|$6,811
|Average
|$4,012
|$5,098
|$6,142
|Rough
|$3,597
|$4,584
|$5,472
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,669
|$6,088
|$7,545
|Clean
|$4,459
|$5,821
|$7,191
|Average
|$4,041
|$5,287
|$6,485
|Rough
|$3,622
|$4,754
|$5,778
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,310
|$5,540
|$6,809
|Clean
|$4,117
|$5,297
|$6,490
|Average
|$3,730
|$4,812
|$5,852
|Rough
|$3,344
|$4,326
|$5,215