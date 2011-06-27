Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,427
|$21,772
|$24,446
|Clean
|$17,571
|$20,741
|$23,232
|Average
|$15,859
|$18,677
|$20,804
|Rough
|$14,147
|$16,613
|$18,376
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,471
|$19,541
|$21,992
|Clean
|$15,706
|$18,615
|$20,900
|Average
|$14,176
|$16,763
|$18,716
|Rough
|$12,645
|$14,911
|$16,531
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,399
|$23,825
|$26,571
|Clean
|$19,451
|$22,696
|$25,252
|Average
|$17,556
|$20,437
|$22,612
|Rough
|$15,660
|$18,179
|$19,973
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,058
|$23,631
|$26,490
|Clean
|$19,126
|$22,512
|$25,174
|Average
|$17,262
|$20,272
|$22,543
|Rough
|$15,399
|$18,032
|$19,912
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,120
|$19,438
|$22,077
|Clean
|$15,371
|$18,517
|$20,981
|Average
|$13,873
|$16,675
|$18,788
|Rough
|$12,375
|$14,832
|$16,595
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,758
|$21,022
|$23,629
|Clean
|$16,933
|$20,026
|$22,455
|Average
|$15,283
|$18,033
|$20,108
|Rough
|$13,634
|$16,041
|$17,761
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,209
|$20,393
|$22,937
|Clean
|$16,409
|$19,427
|$21,798
|Average
|$14,810
|$17,494
|$19,520
|Rough
|$13,211
|$15,561
|$17,242
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,050
|$18,859
|$21,107
|Clean
|$15,304
|$17,965
|$20,059
|Average
|$13,813
|$16,177
|$17,962
|Rough
|$12,322
|$14,390
|$15,866