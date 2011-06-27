Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,561
|$3,331
|$3,756
|Clean
|$2,262
|$2,951
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,666
|$2,190
|$2,473
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,429
|$1,618
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,759
|$9,268
|$11,173
|Clean
|$5,088
|$8,209
|$9,901
|Average
|$3,746
|$6,093
|$7,358
|Rough
|$2,403
|$3,976
|$4,815
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,163
|$4,760
|$5,629
|Clean
|$2,794
|$4,216
|$4,988
|Average
|$2,057
|$3,129
|$3,707
|Rough
|$1,320
|$2,042
|$2,426
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,149
|$3,697
|Clean
|$1,896
|$2,789
|$3,276
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,070
|$2,435
|Rough
|$895
|$1,351
|$1,593
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$4,350
|$5,177
|Clean
|$2,502
|$3,854
|$4,588
|Average
|$1,842
|$2,860
|$3,410
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,866
|$2,231
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,533
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,554
|$2,244
|$2,620
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,666
|$1,947
|Rough
|$734
|$1,087
|$1,274