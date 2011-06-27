Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,094
|$15,406
|$16,884
|Clean
|$13,597
|$14,876
|$16,265
|Average
|$12,603
|$13,815
|$15,027
|Rough
|$11,609
|$12,754
|$13,789
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,108
|$16,460
|$17,991
|Clean
|$14,575
|$15,893
|$17,331
|Average
|$13,509
|$14,760
|$16,012
|Rough
|$12,444
|$13,627
|$14,692
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,166
|$14,446
|$15,883
|Clean
|$12,701
|$13,949
|$15,301
|Average
|$11,773
|$12,954
|$14,136
|Rough
|$10,844
|$11,960
|$12,971
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,104
|$15,365
|$16,792
|Clean
|$13,607
|$14,836
|$16,176
|Average
|$12,612
|$13,778
|$14,945
|Rough
|$11,617
|$12,720
|$13,713
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,599
|$15,078
|$16,721
|Clean
|$13,120
|$14,559
|$16,108
|Average
|$12,161
|$13,521
|$14,882
|Rough
|$11,201
|$12,483
|$13,655
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,790
|$14,338
|$16,043
|Clean
|$12,339
|$13,845
|$15,455
|Average
|$11,437
|$12,857
|$14,278
|Rough
|$10,535
|$11,870
|$13,101
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,018
|$17,293
|$18,756
|Clean
|$15,453
|$16,698
|$18,068
|Average
|$14,323
|$15,507
|$16,693
|Rough
|$13,193
|$14,316
|$15,317
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,986
|$16,353
|$17,898
|Clean
|$14,457
|$15,790
|$17,242
|Average
|$13,400
|$14,664
|$15,929
|Rough
|$12,343
|$13,538
|$14,617
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,601
|$13,882
|$15,315
|Clean
|$12,156
|$13,404
|$14,753
|Average
|$11,268
|$12,448
|$13,630
|Rough
|$10,379
|$11,492
|$12,507
Estimated values
2016 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,432
|$16,562
|$17,872
|Clean
|$14,888
|$15,992
|$17,216
|Average
|$13,799
|$14,852
|$15,906
|Rough
|$12,711
|$13,711
|$14,595