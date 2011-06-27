  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XTS
  4. Used 2013 Cadillac XTS
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Cadillac XTS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,528$14,041$16,115
Clean$10,780$13,132$15,068
Average$9,284$11,314$12,976
Rough$7,787$9,496$10,884
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,708$13,284$15,410
Clean$10,013$12,424$14,410
Average$8,623$10,704$12,409
Rough$7,233$8,984$10,408
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,365$17,114$19,385
Clean$13,433$16,006$18,126
Average$11,568$13,790$15,609
Rough$9,703$11,574$13,092
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,437$14,729$17,441
Clean$10,695$13,775$16,309
Average$9,210$11,868$14,044
Rough$7,726$9,961$11,780
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,657$16,529$18,901
Clean$12,770$15,459$17,674
Average$10,998$13,319$15,220
Rough$9,225$11,179$12,765
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,895$16,641$18,909
Clean$12,993$15,564$17,682
Average$11,189$13,409$15,226
Rough$9,385$11,255$12,771
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,173$15,676$18,562
Clean$11,383$14,661$17,357
Average$9,803$12,631$14,947
Rough$8,223$10,602$12,537
Sell my 2013 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,424 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,424 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,424 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Cadillac XTS ranges from $7,233 to $15,410, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.