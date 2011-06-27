Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,528
|$14,041
|$16,115
|Clean
|$10,780
|$13,132
|$15,068
|Average
|$9,284
|$11,314
|$12,976
|Rough
|$7,787
|$9,496
|$10,884
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,708
|$13,284
|$15,410
|Clean
|$10,013
|$12,424
|$14,410
|Average
|$8,623
|$10,704
|$12,409
|Rough
|$7,233
|$8,984
|$10,408
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,365
|$17,114
|$19,385
|Clean
|$13,433
|$16,006
|$18,126
|Average
|$11,568
|$13,790
|$15,609
|Rough
|$9,703
|$11,574
|$13,092
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,437
|$14,729
|$17,441
|Clean
|$10,695
|$13,775
|$16,309
|Average
|$9,210
|$11,868
|$14,044
|Rough
|$7,726
|$9,961
|$11,780
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,657
|$16,529
|$18,901
|Clean
|$12,770
|$15,459
|$17,674
|Average
|$10,998
|$13,319
|$15,220
|Rough
|$9,225
|$11,179
|$12,765
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,895
|$16,641
|$18,909
|Clean
|$12,993
|$15,564
|$17,682
|Average
|$11,189
|$13,409
|$15,226
|Rough
|$9,385
|$11,255
|$12,771
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,173
|$15,676
|$18,562
|Clean
|$11,383
|$14,661
|$17,357
|Average
|$9,803
|$12,631
|$14,947
|Rough
|$8,223
|$10,602
|$12,537