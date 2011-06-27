Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,377
|$1,621
|Clean
|$800
|$1,217
|$1,436
|Average
|$585
|$896
|$1,064
|Rough
|$369
|$575
|$693
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Metro LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$983
|$1,421
|$1,647
|Clean
|$867
|$1,256
|$1,458
|Average
|$633
|$924
|$1,081
|Rough
|$400
|$593
|$704
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$952
|$1,392
|$1,621
|Clean
|$839
|$1,230
|$1,436
|Average
|$613
|$906
|$1,064
|Rough
|$387
|$581
|$693