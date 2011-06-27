Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,190
|$2,574
|Clean
|$1,333
|$1,995
|$2,346
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,605
|$1,892
|Rough
|$816
|$1,215
|$1,437
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Blazer LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$1,994
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,816
|$2,114
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,461
|$1,705
|Rough
|$767
|$1,106
|$1,295
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Blazer LS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$1,923
|$2,223
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,752
|$2,027
|Average
|$993
|$1,409
|$1,634
|Rough
|$754
|$1,067
|$1,241
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,117
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,259
|$1,928
|$2,284
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,551
|$1,841
|Rough
|$770
|$1,174
|$1,398
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,193
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,333
|$1,998
|$2,349
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,607
|$1,893
|Rough
|$816
|$1,216
|$1,438