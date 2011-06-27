Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,352
|$6,907
|$8,243
|Clean
|$3,913
|$6,210
|$7,420
|Average
|$3,036
|$4,815
|$5,773
|Rough
|$2,159
|$3,420
|$4,127
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,991
|$4,659
|$5,529
|Clean
|$2,690
|$4,188
|$4,977
|Average
|$2,087
|$3,247
|$3,873
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,306
|$2,768
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,919
|$9,219
|$10,940
|Clean
|$5,322
|$8,288
|$9,847
|Average
|$4,130
|$6,426
|$7,662
|Rough
|$2,937
|$4,564
|$5,477
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,613
|$9,842
|$11,524
|Clean
|$5,946
|$8,848
|$10,373
|Average
|$4,614
|$6,861
|$8,071
|Rough
|$3,281
|$4,873
|$5,770
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,235
|$8,819
|$10,159
|Clean
|$5,607
|$7,928
|$9,144
|Average
|$4,350
|$6,147
|$7,115
|Rough
|$3,094
|$4,366
|$5,086
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,381
|$6,829
|$8,106
|Clean
|$3,940
|$6,139
|$7,297
|Average
|$3,057
|$4,760
|$5,678
|Rough
|$2,174
|$3,381
|$4,059
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,279
|$7,549
|$8,727
|Clean
|$4,747
|$6,787
|$7,856
|Average
|$3,683
|$5,262
|$6,113
|Rough
|$2,619
|$3,738
|$4,370
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,952
|$7,634
|$9,033
|Clean
|$4,453
|$6,863
|$8,131
|Average
|$3,455
|$5,321
|$6,327
|Rough
|$2,457
|$3,779
|$4,523
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,900
|$7,562
|$8,951
|Clean
|$4,407
|$6,798
|$8,058
|Average
|$3,419
|$5,271
|$6,270
|Rough
|$2,431
|$3,744
|$4,482
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,189
|$8,082
|$9,591
|Clean
|$4,666
|$7,266
|$8,633
|Average
|$3,620
|$5,634
|$6,718
|Rough
|$2,574
|$4,001
|$4,802
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,192
|$7,210
|$8,256
|Clean
|$4,669
|$6,482
|$7,431
|Average
|$3,623
|$5,026
|$5,782
|Rough
|$2,576
|$3,570
|$4,133
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,778
|$5,530
|$6,442
|Clean
|$3,397
|$4,972
|$5,799
|Average
|$2,636
|$3,855
|$4,512
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,738
|$3,226
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,541
|$8,366
|$9,836
|Clean
|$4,983
|$7,521
|$8,854
|Average
|$3,866
|$5,831
|$6,890
|Rough
|$2,750
|$4,142
|$4,925
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,149
|$9,473
|$11,207
|Clean
|$5,529
|$8,517
|$10,088
|Average
|$4,290
|$6,603
|$7,850
|Rough
|$3,051
|$4,690
|$5,611
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,654
|$3,821
|$4,428
|Clean
|$2,386
|$3,435
|$3,986
|Average
|$1,851
|$2,663
|$3,102
|Rough
|$1,317
|$1,892
|$2,217
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,463
|$7,581
|$8,678
|Clean
|$4,912
|$6,815
|$7,812
|Average
|$3,812
|$5,284
|$6,078
|Rough
|$2,711
|$3,753
|$4,345
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,734
|$7,005
|$8,187
|Clean
|$4,257
|$6,298
|$7,369
|Average
|$3,303
|$4,883
|$5,734
|Rough
|$2,349
|$3,468
|$4,099
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,490
|$8,551
|$10,148
|Clean
|$4,937
|$7,688
|$9,135
|Average
|$3,830
|$5,961
|$7,108
|Rough
|$2,724
|$4,234
|$5,081
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,542
|$9,644
|$10,723
|Clean
|$6,782
|$8,671
|$9,652
|Average
|$5,262
|$6,723
|$7,510
|Rough
|$3,742
|$4,775
|$5,369
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,023
|$7,824
|$9,285
|Clean
|$4,517
|$7,034
|$8,358
|Average
|$3,505
|$5,453
|$6,504
|Rough
|$2,492
|$3,873
|$4,649
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,888
|$5,642
|$6,553
|Clean
|$3,496
|$5,072
|$5,899
|Average
|$2,712
|$3,933
|$4,590
|Rough
|$1,929
|$2,793
|$3,281
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,742
|$6,194
|$7,478
|Clean
|$3,365
|$5,569
|$6,731
|Average
|$2,611
|$4,318
|$5,238
|Rough
|$1,857
|$3,067
|$3,744
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,383
|$8,383
|$9,950
|Clean
|$4,841
|$7,537
|$8,956
|Average
|$3,756
|$5,844
|$6,969
|Rough
|$2,671
|$4,150
|$4,982
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,102
|$6,504
|$7,758
|Clean
|$3,689
|$5,847
|$6,983
|Average
|$2,862
|$4,534
|$5,434
|Rough
|$2,035
|$3,220
|$3,884
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,357
|$6,463
|$7,560
|Clean
|$3,918
|$5,810
|$6,805
|Average
|$3,040
|$4,505
|$5,295
|Rough
|$2,162
|$3,200
|$3,785
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,974
|$9,304
|$11,041
|Clean
|$5,372
|$8,365
|$9,939
|Average
|$4,168
|$6,486
|$7,733
|Rough
|$2,964
|$4,606
|$5,528
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,955
|$7,193
|$8,355
|Clean
|$4,456
|$6,466
|$7,521
|Average
|$3,457
|$5,014
|$5,852
|Rough
|$2,459
|$3,561
|$4,183
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,486
|$9,842
|$11,591
|Clean
|$5,833
|$8,848
|$10,434
|Average
|$4,525
|$6,861
|$8,119
|Rough
|$3,218
|$4,873
|$5,804