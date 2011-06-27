  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,352$6,907$8,243
Clean$3,913$6,210$7,420
Average$3,036$4,815$5,773
Rough$2,159$3,420$4,127
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,991$4,659$5,529
Clean$2,690$4,188$4,977
Average$2,087$3,247$3,873
Rough$1,484$2,306$2,768
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,919$9,219$10,940
Clean$5,322$8,288$9,847
Average$4,130$6,426$7,662
Rough$2,937$4,564$5,477
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,613$9,842$11,524
Clean$5,946$8,848$10,373
Average$4,614$6,861$8,071
Rough$3,281$4,873$5,770
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,235$8,819$10,159
Clean$5,607$7,928$9,144
Average$4,350$6,147$7,115
Rough$3,094$4,366$5,086
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,381$6,829$8,106
Clean$3,940$6,139$7,297
Average$3,057$4,760$5,678
Rough$2,174$3,381$4,059
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,279$7,549$8,727
Clean$4,747$6,787$7,856
Average$3,683$5,262$6,113
Rough$2,619$3,738$4,370
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,952$7,634$9,033
Clean$4,453$6,863$8,131
Average$3,455$5,321$6,327
Rough$2,457$3,779$4,523
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,900$7,562$8,951
Clean$4,407$6,798$8,058
Average$3,419$5,271$6,270
Rough$2,431$3,744$4,482
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,189$8,082$9,591
Clean$4,666$7,266$8,633
Average$3,620$5,634$6,718
Rough$2,574$4,001$4,802
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,192$7,210$8,256
Clean$4,669$6,482$7,431
Average$3,623$5,026$5,782
Rough$2,576$3,570$4,133
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,778$5,530$6,442
Clean$3,397$4,972$5,799
Average$2,636$3,855$4,512
Rough$1,874$2,738$3,226
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,541$8,366$9,836
Clean$4,983$7,521$8,854
Average$3,866$5,831$6,890
Rough$2,750$4,142$4,925
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,149$9,473$11,207
Clean$5,529$8,517$10,088
Average$4,290$6,603$7,850
Rough$3,051$4,690$5,611
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,654$3,821$4,428
Clean$2,386$3,435$3,986
Average$1,851$2,663$3,102
Rough$1,317$1,892$2,217
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,463$7,581$8,678
Clean$4,912$6,815$7,812
Average$3,812$5,284$6,078
Rough$2,711$3,753$4,345
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,734$7,005$8,187
Clean$4,257$6,298$7,369
Average$3,303$4,883$5,734
Rough$2,349$3,468$4,099
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,490$8,551$10,148
Clean$4,937$7,688$9,135
Average$3,830$5,961$7,108
Rough$2,724$4,234$5,081
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,542$9,644$10,723
Clean$6,782$8,671$9,652
Average$5,262$6,723$7,510
Rough$3,742$4,775$5,369
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,023$7,824$9,285
Clean$4,517$7,034$8,358
Average$3,505$5,453$6,504
Rough$2,492$3,873$4,649
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,888$5,642$6,553
Clean$3,496$5,072$5,899
Average$2,712$3,933$4,590
Rough$1,929$2,793$3,281
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,742$6,194$7,478
Clean$3,365$5,569$6,731
Average$2,611$4,318$5,238
Rough$1,857$3,067$3,744
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,383$8,383$9,950
Clean$4,841$7,537$8,956
Average$3,756$5,844$6,969
Rough$2,671$4,150$4,982
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,102$6,504$7,758
Clean$3,689$5,847$6,983
Average$2,862$4,534$5,434
Rough$2,035$3,220$3,884
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,357$6,463$7,560
Clean$3,918$5,810$6,805
Average$3,040$4,505$5,295
Rough$2,162$3,200$3,785
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,974$9,304$11,041
Clean$5,372$8,365$9,939
Average$4,168$6,486$7,733
Rough$2,964$4,606$5,528
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,955$7,193$8,355
Clean$4,456$6,466$7,521
Average$3,457$5,014$5,852
Rough$2,459$3,561$4,183
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,486$9,842$11,591
Clean$5,833$8,848$10,434
Average$4,525$6,861$8,119
Rough$3,218$4,873$5,804
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,517 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,034 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $2,492 to $9,285, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.