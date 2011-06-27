Used 1999 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Better than average speedboy3000 , 08/30/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my third car, and a hand-me-down from my father. I have been driving it for 3 years now. I hated it when I first got it, as a big, boat like sedan was not fitting for the outdoors man in me. However, it's slowly grown on me. 175,00 miles on it currently, second transmission was replaced at 105,000. The air ride suspension went out on it and replaced with struts. The engine is strong and reliable. The 4 speed transmission was a horrible implementation. It's a beast in the snow, never failed up the ski mountain, and I have nicknamed it "The Snow Boat". Overall, compared to similar age and mileage cars I have seen, this has been, and I swallow my pride to say, superb. Report Abuse

2 good continentals Paul , 03/07/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought 2 used continentals. Bought the 1998 model 7 years ago with 50,000 miles, now has 114,000 miles. Only had to replace a coil pack, spark plugs, & spark plug boots. 25 mpg highway, 17 mpg city, awesome car. I bought the 1999 model 3 years ago with 108,000 miles. The original owner towed a big boat, I expect he used overdrive while towing, transmission had to be rebuilt at 125,000 miles and rear sway bar bushings had to be replaced. Replaced several coil packs, spark plug boots, and the rear view mirror because the compass failed. Report Abuse

Best Lincoln I have owned, but not FUN !! omarfidel , 10/21/2014 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned Lincolns, cadys, buicks, an impala, a Taurus, a Ford LTD, and have driven at length a camry solara and a Cady fleetwood Brougham from the early 80s, and a Cady coup devile from 78. RIDE-- This car has the best ride for a long haul of any recent modern car i have been in. I prefer the 78 and 80s cadys for their spongy soft rides !! I have a lot of body aches and pains and so if you have lots of injuries i recommend this car. Germans like hard stiff rides. For the money, under 3000 us dollars i purchased this car in september 2013 with 71,000 miles. It has no problems and is serene. Report Abuse

What's not to like! Bill Holt , 07/03/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought our 1999 Continental about 2 years ago for $7,500. Low mileage on the car when we bought it. We've had no trouble with the car at all. Good power, nice-looking, decent gas mileage, large trunk, comfortable for 5, just the right size. Report Abuse