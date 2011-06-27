Used 1999 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews
Better than average
This is my third car, and a hand-me-down from my father. I have been driving it for 3 years now. I hated it when I first got it, as a big, boat like sedan was not fitting for the outdoors man in me. However, it's slowly grown on me. 175,00 miles on it currently, second transmission was replaced at 105,000. The air ride suspension went out on it and replaced with struts. The engine is strong and reliable. The 4 speed transmission was a horrible implementation. It's a beast in the snow, never failed up the ski mountain, and I have nicknamed it "The Snow Boat". Overall, compared to similar age and mileage cars I have seen, this has been, and I swallow my pride to say, superb.
2 good continentals
I bought 2 used continentals. Bought the 1998 model 7 years ago with 50,000 miles, now has 114,000 miles. Only had to replace a coil pack, spark plugs, & spark plug boots. 25 mpg highway, 17 mpg city, awesome car. I bought the 1999 model 3 years ago with 108,000 miles. The original owner towed a big boat, I expect he used overdrive while towing, transmission had to be rebuilt at 125,000 miles and rear sway bar bushings had to be replaced. Replaced several coil packs, spark plug boots, and the rear view mirror because the compass failed.
Best Lincoln I have owned, but not FUN !!
I have owned Lincolns, cadys, buicks, an impala, a Taurus, a Ford LTD, and have driven at length a camry solara and a Cady fleetwood Brougham from the early 80s, and a Cady coup devile from 78. RIDE-- This car has the best ride for a long haul of any recent modern car i have been in. I prefer the 78 and 80s cadys for their spongy soft rides !! I have a lot of body aches and pains and so if you have lots of injuries i recommend this car. Germans like hard stiff rides. For the money, under 3000 us dollars i purchased this car in september 2013 with 71,000 miles. It has no problems and is serene.
What's not to like!
We bought our 1999 Continental about 2 years ago for $7,500. Low mileage on the car when we bought it. We've had no trouble with the car at all. Good power, nice-looking, decent gas mileage, large trunk, comfortable for 5, just the right size.
My HOT ROD LINCOLN!
EGR Valve at 100,000 to150,000 mi. needs to be replaced and, clean it's port of Carbon buildup. No plug wires but, coil packs and injectors con get expensive. Awesome ride, if you have a bad back as I do it's perfect. Maintained it'll go to 350,000 mi. easy. Oh yeah! Replace back air suspension w/spring conversion kit ( springs ) they will last the life of the car. Cheaper than fixing multi part expensive air system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1999 Lincoln Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator