Used 1999 Lincoln Continental for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

You really have to come see this car to appreciate it. It was owned by an elderly couple that kept it in the garage, serviced it regularly at the dealer, and kept it extremely clean. It runs so good too. Shifts perfect, drives smooth and even the AC blows ICE cold. The car has quite a few options. Front-wheel drive, power heated leather seats with 8-way power adjustable settings, power windows and locks, PREMIUM ALPINE sound system wity CD and cassette, steering wheel controls for the stereo and cruise, premium wheels that are really clean and nice with no curb rash and almost brand new tires. It really is a classic that is in amazing condition. Come see this car for yourself. You'll be pleased. Buy it with cash or finance with only $600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Lincoln Continental with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM97V61Y659986

Stock: 659986

Certified Pre-Owned: No

