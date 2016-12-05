Overall rating 3.0 / 5

The distinctively styled Lexus RC F doesn't have it easy. Its German competitors were strong when it debuted in 2015, and they haven't relented in the meantime. The main hurdle for the RC F is weight — it is hundreds of pounds heavier than the BMW M4. In the traditional metrics of performance-car accomplishment, therefore, the RC F suffers. This prodigious poundage blunts not only its acceleration but also its eagerness to change direction. Moreover, its brakes can wilt under hard use, although this is something you'll only encounter when lapping a racetrack.

In the real world, the RC F finds its groove. Its interior is flat-out gorgeous, its seats superb and its driving manners refined. Its non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 may not pin you to your seat as firmly as the 467-horsepower rating suggests, but it's plenty quick for street use and makes wonderful sounds.

What it's like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system frustrating to use. The 2017 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term 2015 RC F in that Lexus updated the suspension to give the car a smoother ride. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more.