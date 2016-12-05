2017 Lexus RC F Review
Pros & Cons
- Gorgeous, well-built cabin
- Refined and powerful V8 with a soundtrack to match
- Benign handling characteristics are user-friendly
- Many comfort and convenience features on offer
- Feels heavy (because it is)
- Touchpad-based infotainment and climate controls can frustrate
- Benign handling characteristics fail to excite
- No manual transmission option
Which RC F does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
The distinctively styled Lexus RC F doesn't have it easy. Its German competitors were strong when it debuted in 2015, and they haven't relented in the meantime. The main hurdle for the RC F is weight — it is hundreds of pounds heavier than the BMW M4. In the traditional metrics of performance-car accomplishment, therefore, the RC F suffers. This prodigious poundage blunts not only its acceleration but also its eagerness to change direction. Moreover, its brakes can wilt under hard use, although this is something you'll only encounter when lapping a racetrack.
In the real world, the RC F finds its groove. Its interior is flat-out gorgeous, its seats superb and its driving manners refined. Its non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 may not pin you to your seat as firmly as the 467-horsepower rating suggests, but it's plenty quick for street use and makes wonderful sounds.
What it's like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system frustrating to use. The 2017 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term 2015 RC F in that Lexus updated the suspension to give the car a smoother ride. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more.
2017 Lexus RC F models
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC F (5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus RC F has received the notable addition of adaptive suspension dampers. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RC F.
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus RC F.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RC F models:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- This system sounds an auditory warning if it detects a vehicle or object approaching as you reverse.
- Pre-Collision System
- When it detects an imminent front crash, this system primes the brakes for quicker stopping.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- A subscription service that provides GPS-based emergency services in the event of a collision or breakdown. The first year is free.
