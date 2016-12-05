  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(1)
2017 Lexus RC F Review

2017 Lexus RC F Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous, well-built cabin
  • Refined and powerful V8 with a soundtrack to match
  • Benign handling characteristics are user-friendly
  • Many comfort and convenience features on offer
  • Feels heavy (because it is)
  • Touchpad-based infotainment and climate controls can frustrate
  • Benign handling characteristics fail to excite
  • No manual transmission option
Get More For Your Trade-In

Which RC F does Edmunds recommend?

When it comes to the 2017 Lexus RC F, your choice of trim level is simple — there's no choice because there is but one trim level. There's a handful of optional packages, however, of which we particularly recommend the Premium package for its useful convenience items. Though the Performance package sounds tempting, it's pricey, and its active differential imparts a synthetic feel to the car's handling, even as it produces quicker lap times. We say skip it because this is not a track-focused car anyway.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

The distinctively styled Lexus RC F doesn't have it easy. Its German competitors were strong when it debuted in 2015, and they haven't relented in the meantime. The main hurdle for the RC F is weight — it is hundreds of pounds heavier than the BMW M4. In the traditional metrics of performance-car accomplishment, therefore, the RC F suffers. This prodigious poundage blunts not only its acceleration but also its eagerness to change direction. Moreover, its brakes can wilt under hard use, although this is something you'll only encounter when lapping a racetrack.

In the real world, the RC F finds its groove. Its interior is flat-out gorgeous, its seats superb and its driving manners refined. Its non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 may not pin you to your seat as firmly as the 467-horsepower rating suggests, but it's plenty quick for street use and makes wonderful sounds.

What it's like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system frustrating to use. The 2017 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term 2015 RC F in that Lexus updated the suspension to give the car a smoother ride. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more.

2017 Lexus RC F models

The 2017 Lexus RC F is offered in a single configuration, so if it has piqued your curiosity, the only thing left to do is to decide on optional equipment. The Premium package is our favorite extra — it bundles a lot of the best stuff such as automatic wipers, LED headlights, heated and ventilated seats, parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert. Audiophiles will understandably be tempted by the 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system. You might think we'd automatically recommend the Performance package, but the RC F is one case where we suggest you reconsider. For its intended purpose of providing a sporty experience on the street, the RC F is just fine without this expensive add-on.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC F (5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus RC F has received the notable addition of adaptive suspension dampers. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RC F.

Driving

3.0
The numbers on the track don't match the way this car feels on the street. The RC F is some 500 pounds heavier than a BMW M4 and drives the part, so its 467-horsepower V8 is blunted to some extent. The transmission is slow to downshift, and the engine needs revs to thrive. Excellent brakes, though.

Acceleration

4.5
No launch control and a system that penalizes brake/throttle overlap make launches tricky. Zero to 60 mph takes 4.6 seconds. Upshifts are fast if you've selected the right mode. Otherwise, acceleration is less aggressive, but it still sounds good. Low-end thrust trails that of turbocharged rivals.

Braking

4.5
We experienced no fade during testing (the shortest stop from 60 mph was 110 feet) and found the firm pedal easy to modulate on both the track and the street. Very good.

Steering

3.0
Quick-quick-quick steering takes some getting used to. On the street, we were never quite sure how much input would be required for certain corners and were constantly readjusting.

Handling

On the track, the RC F nearly matches the BMW M4, but on the road, the heavyweight RC F suffers from understeer at virtually any speed, and its chassis is upset by imperfections. Competitors are more capable and rewarding.

Drivability

3.0
In its sportiest mode, the RC F's eight-speed automatic upshifts quickly but suffers from erratic downshift speeds and rev-matching. Sometimes it matches revs; sometimes it simply slams the next gear down as the car lurches in response.

Comfort

3.0
It's hard to get over the RC F's poor ride. The seats are exceptionally built, and it's not loud inside (as you'd expect from a Lexus), but the rough, jittery ride is out of place for a car in this class.

Seat comfort

4.0
The RC F's seats are extremely comfortable if they fit you. The fixed bolsters are tight, the lumbar adjustment is only two-way, and there's no adjustable thigh support. There's lots of room for tall drivers, but lateral space is less generous.

Ride comfort

For a car that doesn't have particularly sharp handling, it's surprising that the RC F's ride is so rough. Seemingly every road imperfection gets transmitted through the seats and steering wheel. Not a great road-trip car.

Noise & vibration

4.0
One of the traditional Lexus-like bits of the RC F is its quietness. With the exception of the rowdy exhaust note on throttle and some sticky-tire-related road noise, everything's calm and collected on the inside.

Interior

3.0
Design and materials are excellent, perhaps class-leading. Usability is poor, however, as is visibility. Space for passengers and stuff is merely OK.

Ease of use

2.0
The RC F is an ergonomic disaster, with only semi-responsive touch-sensitive temp sliders and the finicky Remote Touch touchpad controller (which takes the place of a knob/button setup or touchscreen). Simple tasks become distracting and frustrating.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Coupes tend to have unwieldy doors, and this one is no exception. It's thoughtful that the front seats automatically slide forward to afford rear seat access, but they are infuriatingly slow and threaten rear passengers' shins/feet upon return. Fixed side bolsters don't help.

Roominess

3.0
The RC F provides above-average front room if you're narrow-bodied or have narrow feet. The rear seats are the least roomy in the segment. The cabin feels tight, not airy.

Visibility

3.0
Visibility is challenging, especially with the rear blind spots. A rearview camera is standard. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors is optional.

Quality

4.5
Take things like performance and ride out of the equation and this feels like a $70,000 car. Beautiful materials, excellent workmanship. Feels solid and refined.

Utility

3.0
With a smallish trunk, limited cabin storage options and a fixed-in-place rear seatback, practicality takes a hit.

Small-item storage

3.0
It lacks cubbies and nooks and has shallow bucket cupholders, a small center bin, narrow and hard-to-access door pockets, and only an adequate glovebox.

Cargo space

3.0
The 10.4-cubic-foot trunk is small for a coupe. The RC F loses the 60/40-split folding backseat of its lesser RC stablemates and gets a small center pass-through instead.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus RC F.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
4.0
1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RC F ... quietly a great car
Krats143,05/22/2020
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Best car I have owned. Not a look a me street machine by any means but this car is a blast to drive slow or fast... no one notices you either which is even better at some speeds
See all 1 reviews of the 2017 Lexus RC F
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety

Safety

Our experts like the RC F models:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
This system sounds an auditory warning if it detects a vehicle or object approaching as you reverse.
Pre-Collision System
When it detects an imminent front crash, this system primes the brakes for quicker stopping.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
A subscription service that provides GPS-based emergency services in the event of a collision or breakdown. The first year is free.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Lexus RC F

Used 2017 Lexus RC F Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus RC F is offered in the following submodels: RC F Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus RC F?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus RC F trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lexus RC F Base is priced between $45,966 and$45,966 with odometer readings between 39218 and39218 miles.

