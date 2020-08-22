Used 2015 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me
- 39,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,888$2,655 Below Market
- 65,922 miles
$37,985$3,716 Below Market
- 140,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,444$1,581 Below Market
- 52,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,398$1,132 Below Market
- 13,424 miles
$47,998
- 25,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000
- 33,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,900$293 Below Market
- 25,317 milesDelivery Available*
$42,990
- 33,390 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,998
- 34,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,999
- 45,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,288
- 34,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$40,995$1,446 Below Market
- 32,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
- 58,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,998
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,985
- 51,494 milesDelivery Available*
$38,990
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,699
- 31,469 miles
$44,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC F
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RC F
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating510 Reviews
Report abuse
MP,09/15/2015
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Are you looking for a masterpiece V8 in a singular design with exceptional handling, acceleration, and curb appeal? This is my second F, the first being the IS F. This is a world-class machine with exceptional handling and performance. The car will run head-to-head with the M4 and defeat the RS5. If you are looking for a car that will run 4.3 0-60 mph runs all day and climb to 176 mph in 40 seconds, this is the ride. Road & Track's Motown Mile had the RC F beating the M4 and RS5. The Motortrend Head-to-Head on the Streets of Willow had the M4 and RC F finishing in a near dead heat with Randy Pobst driving. The RC F will destroy most tracks, if that is your thing, but most of us will drive it 363 days per year to the office and 2 days per year on a track. And if you just want a daily driver with a huge fun factor, this too is your ride. The RC F carbon TVD is a virtual slot car on hairpin corners and is faster than the Torsen, but either car will deliver the thrills and luxury. I unequivocally recommend the new RC F to any driving enthusiast!
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.