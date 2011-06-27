Vehicle overview

Lexus launched the RC F in 2015 as its third entry to wear the division's performance-oriented "F" moniker (the LFA and IS F being the other two). An amalgamation of the IS sedan, IS convertible and GS sedan, the RC F landed into the thick end of the performance coupe segment alongside heavy-hitting competitors.

The Lexus RC F is a hotted-up version of the more pedestrian RC coupes, of which there are now three others: the RC 200t, RC 300 and RC 350. Taking the fight to those elite German sport coupes required Lexus to beef up nearly every aspect of the RC to create the RC F. Externally, the RC F wears more aggressive styling, 19-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips, and available features like an actively deploying rear spoiler and a carbon-fiber roof panel. But what really sets the RC F apart from its stablemates is what's beneath the reworked skin. Headlining the changes are the RC F's naturally aspirated 467-horsepower 5.0-liter V8, upsized Brembo brake hardware, more aggressive suspension tuning and an available torque-vectoring rear differential.

The 2016 Lexus RC F takes on the likes of BMW's M3 and Cadillac's ATS-V.

A strikingly styled cabin is still part of the mix, blending contemporary visual drama and rich-feeling materials in equal measure. Its seats also stand out for their ability for a wide variety of posteriors to find exceptional comfort and support. The RC F's exterior styling may not be to everyone's liking, but we have to at least give credit to Lexus for trying something adventurous.

At the root of the RC F's downsides is its heavy weight, which takes a toll on the car's athleticism. It's not as sharp or rewarding to drive as other high-performance coupes in its segment, and its acceleration suffers as well. Its stability control system can be overeager to dial back the fun, though there's always the "off" button. While the ride quality isn't overly harsh, it's certainly quite firm, and some drivers may find this fatiguing on long drives. Last, the fiddly touchpad controller in navigation-equipped RC Fs is distracting to use, which we discovered during a long-term test of a 2015 RC F.

Overall, we're partial to the 2016 BMW M4. It's a superior performer, is more fun to drive and doesn't suffer from as many faults. There's also the highly impressive 2016 Cadillac ATS-V to think about and, if you wait until summer 2016, the stunning 2017 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. But if you're not prioritizing absolute performance and are more interested in a combination of luxury and style, the RC F should work out well.