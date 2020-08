Used 2018 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina

THIS CAR IS HAVING SOME CUSTOM MODIFICATIONS DONE TO MAKE AN ALREADY SPECIAL CAR MORE UNIQUE! PHOTOS COMING SOON! NAVIGATION W/ MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, PREMIUM PKG, SUNROOF, SAFETY SYSTEM +, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST, 19" ALLOY WHEELS. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 9,895!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE water repellent side windows, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, Park Assist, clearance and back sonar, Driver Seat Memory, memory for three positions, Glove Box w/Key, CFRP carbon cloth, Speed-Activated Rear Spoiler, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, reverse auto tilt, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO remote touch interface, 10.3" navigation screen, Enform dynamic navigation (three-year trial), dynamic voice recognition command variants, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 Subscription free, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports) and Lexus Enform Destination Assist w/directions and destinations delivered by a real person w/24-hour, en-route navigation assistance (complimentary for the first year of ownership), Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD w/Navigation, 10 speakers, 256-watts OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHP5BC6J5006830

Stock: SA2870

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020