Used 2018 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me

Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Audio System Wheels: 19" Hand-Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Triple Beam Led Headlamps W/Auto High Beam Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Orange Metallic Brembo Brake Calipers Accessory Package All-Weather Floor Liners Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Circuit Red W/Black; Leather Seat Trim Ultra White Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Lexus RC F . This Lexus includes: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS (PPO) Floor Mats NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Telematics MP3 Player TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS W/AUTO HIGH BEAM POWER MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof PREMIUM PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Mirror(s) Lane Keeping Assist Heated Steering Wheel Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert CIRCUIT RED W/BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid ULTRA WHITE WHEELS: 19 HAND-POLISHED 20-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY Aluminum Wheels ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks ORANGE METALLIC BREMBO BRAKE CALIPERS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus RC F . The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. This 2020 Lexus RC F is not like every other automobile. The Lexus was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile to own and drive. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2020 Lexus RC F . Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Lexus RC F.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHDP5BC4L5007847

Stock: L5007847

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020