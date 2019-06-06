Used 2018 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me
2018 Lexus RC F9,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$63,589
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
THIS CAR IS HAVING SOME CUSTOM MODIFICATIONS DONE TO MAKE AN ALREADY SPECIAL CAR MORE UNIQUE! PHOTOS COMING SOON! NAVIGATION W/ MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, PREMIUM PKG, SUNROOF, SAFETY SYSTEM +, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST, 19" ALLOY WHEELS. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 9,895!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE water repellent side windows, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, Park Assist, clearance and back sonar, Driver Seat Memory, memory for three positions, Glove Box w/Key, CFRP carbon cloth, Speed-Activated Rear Spoiler, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, reverse auto tilt, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO remote touch interface, 10.3" navigation screen, Enform dynamic navigation (three-year trial), dynamic voice recognition command variants, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 Subscription free, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports) and Lexus Enform Destination Assist w/directions and destinations delivered by a real person w/24-hour, en-route navigation assistance (complimentary for the first year of ownership), Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD w/Navigation, 10 speakers, 256-watts OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6J5006830
Stock: SA2870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 39,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$51,300$2,293 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
** L/CERTIFIED** ** ONE OWNER** ** NO ACCIDENTS** ** MARK LEVINSON** THIS RCF IS LOADED W/ NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, AND MUCH MORE!! NEW ARRIVAL!! L/Certified Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 161 Point Inspection * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistoryWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC0H5006137
Stock: OL9777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 21,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,995
Tommie Vaughn Ford - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6H5006126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Lexus RC F1,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$67,500
Lexus of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BCXK5007044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Lexus RC F25,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,895
Greenway FIAT of East Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Snag a steal on this 2019 Lexus RC F while we have it. Spacious but agile, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its durable Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/303 engine have lots of zip for a discount price. It comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Forged Aluminum -inc: BBS wheels manufactured for Lexus, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic -inc: paddle shift and manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, and Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr -inc: Bridgestone Potenza and/or Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 (both built to RC F spec). You've done your research, so stop by Greenway FIAT at 9103 East Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817 soon to get a deal that no one can beat!$$$$ Come to ALFA ROMEO/FIAT of East Orlando and test drive this vehicle today! $$$$844-845-1649
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC4K5007248
Stock: F190103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC F33,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$65,900
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Performance Package Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Wheels: 19" Hand Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Premium Triple-Beam Led Headlamps Leather Package Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Leather Seats All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Caviar Circuit Red; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2017 Lexus RC Fincludes: CIRCUIT RED, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler CAVIAR NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Premium Sound System WHEELS: 19 HAND POLISHED 20-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY Aluminum Wheels DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS ALL WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Rear Spoiler Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers LEATHER PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC9H5006475
Stock: H5006475
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,995
Ballas Buick GMC - Toledo / Ohio
This used 2017 Lexus RC F in Toledo, OHIO gives drivers premier quality at a fraction of its new cost. This car is only three years old! 1 OWNER SHOWROOD CONDTION 1950 MILES It comes loaded with ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 -inc: Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net (PPO) , DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL -inc: Pre-Collision System , PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS -inc: high L shaped headlamps , MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE , SPECIAL COLOR - ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA 2.0 , FRONT ORANGE BRAKE CALIPERS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE -inc: Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display and voice command casual-language voice recognition system and Lexus Insider, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD Navigation, 10 speakers, Bluetooth 3.0 w/automatic phonebook download capabilities, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging and complimentary traffic and weather, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Siri Eyes Free, Lexus Enform, Lexus Enform App Suite w/free subscription (Bing, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports) and Lexus Enform Destinations (destination assist and edestination w/one-year trial subscription) , PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: water repellent side windows, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, Park Assist, clearance and back sonar, Driver Seat Memory, memory for three positions, Glove Box w/Key, CFRP carbon cloth, Speed Sensing Rear Spoiler, Heated Vented Driver Passenger Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, reverse auto tilt and LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Dark Carbon Fiber Trim . It's a 8 cylinder Infrared car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC8H5006290
Stock: T62020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,777
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Lexus RC F boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/303 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Forged Aluminum -inc: BBS wheels manufactured for Lexus, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Valet Function.*This Lexus RC F Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8 Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic -inc: paddle shift and manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear -inc: Bridgestone Potenza and/or Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 (both built to RC F spec), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Sport tuned suspension.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus RC F come see us at Vista Motors Inc., 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC5H5006487
Stock: 006487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 4,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,880$5,948 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Premium Package Navigation System Package Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Leather Package Sun/Moonroof Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC8G5004974
Stock: G5004974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 5,996 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$65,611$5,220 Below Market
Plaza Motor Company - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Lexus RC 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift *Navigation, *Rear View Camera, *Heated & Ventilated Seats, *Heated Steering Wheel, *Leather.To drive this star Call 888-593-1883 or stop by Plaza Motor Company | Mercedes Serving St Louis Creve Coeur MO | Mercedes Dealership Near Me | #1 Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Missouri For the Past 20 Years!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BC2L5007460
Stock: L5007460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 2,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$67,995
Family Toyota of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 2020 Lexus RC F RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift 5.0L DOHC Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, Electrochromic Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Audio System, Power Steering Column Memory, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD w/Navigation.ALL RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS***3-Day 100% NO QUESTIONS ASKED MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! This one PASSED and is a FAMILY CERTIFIED vehicle! It comes with a FREE 60-day, 2000-mile warranty, FREE 125 point quality inspection, FREE CARFAX vehicle history report. At Family Toyota of Arlington we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS FAMILY TOYOTA'S BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! LOW rates financing available. At Family Toyota of Arlington, YOU'RE #1! Your satisfaction is our business! Check Our Reviews on DealerRater. Our vehicles are priced to move***Call us NOW to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive. FREE APPRAISALS***We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. We ACCEPT ALL TRADE ins, ANY year, make, model, miles. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. Second key, floor mats, owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Odometer is 3974 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BC0L5007473
Stock: BP3266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 2,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$73,990
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Audio System Wheels: 19" Hand-Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Triple Beam Led Headlamps W/Auto High Beam Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Orange Metallic Brembo Brake Calipers Accessory Package All-Weather Floor Liners Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Circuit Red W/Black; Leather Seat Trim Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Lexus RC F . This Lexus includes: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS (PPO) Floor Mats NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Telematics MP3 Player TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS W/AUTO HIGH BEAM POWER MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof PREMIUM PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Mirror(s) Lane Keeping Assist Heated Steering Wheel Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert CIRCUIT RED W/BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid ULTRA WHITE WHEELS: 19 HAND-POLISHED 20-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY Aluminum Wheels ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks ORANGE METALLIC BREMBO BRAKE CALIPERS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus RC F . The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. This 2020 Lexus RC F is not like every other automobile. The Lexus was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile to own and drive. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2020 Lexus RC F . Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Lexus RC F. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BC4L5007847
Stock: L5007847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 6,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,898
Lexus of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. White 2020 Lexus RC F RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift 5.0L DOHCL/Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 milesHome Town Dealer!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BC4L5007685
Stock: 20808201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 7,356 miles
$69,999
Park Place Lexus Plano - Plano / Texas
*2020 Lexus RCF with Navigation and Mark Levinson Premium Audio! L-Certified Unlimited Mile Warranty Until 2/11/2026.* Equipped with Bluetooth, 19" Hand-Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels by BBS, Lexus Safety System+, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory, Heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, F SPORT Heated Steering Wheel, Orange Metallic Brembo Brake Calipers, F SPORT Package, Intuitive Parking Assist, Navigation System, Mark Levinson 17 Speaker, 835 Watt, 7.1-Channel Surround Sound Audio System with Clari-Fi Audio Processing, Power Moonroof, TORSEN Limited-slip rear differential, Triple Beam LED Headlamps, and much more!!For additional details about this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive, please call (888) 826-7144 or email us through the form provided. You will be connected to the Internet Manager for direct and hassle free pricing. Our inventory is constantly changing and we frequently have vehicles not yet listed on the internet, please contact us if you don't see what you are looking for!*Park Place Lexus Plano...Your "Experts in Excellence"**WARRANTY*Lexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Limited Warranty,6* when combined with the new vehicle Basic Warranty can provide up to 6 years of vehicle warranty coverage. Mileage is unlimited. The L/Certified Limited Warranty offers many of the coverage benefits and privileges new-car buyers receive. The L/Certified Limited Warranty includes coverage for a complimentary loaner car, Roadside Assistance7* and Trip Interruption Service. Warranty is valid for a minimum of two years/unlimited mileage after the expiration of 4 yr/50,000 mile new vehicle Basic Warranty, or two years from your L/Certified purchase or lease date, whichever occurs later. Mileage is unlimited. There is no deductible: Repairs made under this warranty will be made at no cost to you. Except for excluded components (see below), this warranty covers any repair or replacement of components that fail under normal use due to a defect in materials or workmanship, such as: engine, transmission, steering, brakes (excluding rotors and pads), fuel system, cooling, A/C and heating systems, electrical, and restraint systems.*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE*From the day you purchase or lease your L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.8**161-POINT INSPECTION*Each L/Certified by Lexus vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection including: engine, exterior, interior, electronics, safety devices, undercarriage and a road test. During the inspection process, we focus on the details. Specially trained technicians inspect every aspect of the pre-owned, right down to the first aid kit, spare tire and glovebox light.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BCXL5007772
Stock: L5007772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 55,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,900$2,600 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2016 Lexus RC F Coupe,*Liquid Platinum Exterior over Circuit Red Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $74,294.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium **Package **(Originally $3,240),*Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Park Assist, Steering Column with Memory,Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors with Memory Reverse Tilt Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers,*Navigation/Mark Levinson Package (Originally $2,610),*835 Watt Sound System with 17-Speakers, DVD-Player, Remote Touchpad Controller,Navigation System with Voice Command, Rear-View Camera, 7-Inch Multimedia Display,*Leather-Trimmed Seats (Originally $800),**Power Sunroof (Originally $1,100),**Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps (Originally $1,160),**Door Edge Guards (Originally $115),**Orange Front Brake Calipers (Originally $300),**19-Inch Split-10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels (Originally $850),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with 7-Inch Remote Touchscreen Color Monitor,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Stop Technology,Intuitive Park Assist, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,Electroluminescent Gauges with Shift Indicator and Oil Temperature, G-Force Meter,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, DVD/CD-Player, USB Audio Plug,835 Watt Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System with Clari-Fi and 17-Speakers,Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Connectivity, Siri Eyes Free,Multi-Function F Spec Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio/Cruise Controls,Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column with Memory, Metal/Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Front F Spec Leather Sport Seats with Driver Seat Memory,Rear Leather Bucket Seats, F Embossed Headrests,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filter,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Polished Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Analog Clock in Center Dashboard,Automatic Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights,Auto-Dimming Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Memory Reverse Tilt Down, Puddle Lamp,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,Speed Activated Rear Spoiler, Door Edge Guards, Rear Bumper Applique,5.0L 467-HP Direct and Port Injection 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, Steering Wheel Mounted F Spec Shift Paddles,Brembo Sourced Ventilated Disc Brakes, Orange Front Brake Calipers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch Split-10-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC6G5005637
Stock: 13845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 58,412 milesFair Deal
$39,991
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Performance Package Premium Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Wheels: 19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Leather Package Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Stratus Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus RC F . Well-known by many, the RC F has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus RC F. More information about the 2016 Lexus RC F: The new Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Interesting features of this model are Wide array of powertrain options, available technology, performance availability in the RC F, and luxurious cabin *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC0G5004872
Stock: G5004872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 7,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$73,599
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Stunning 2020 Lexus RC F on trade!!! CARFAX 1-Owner, CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Premium Package, Navigation System w/ Mark Levinson Premium Audio System, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, 19-Inch Hand-Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels by BBS, Orange Metallic Brake Calipers, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, USB Input, Back-Up Camera, Intuitive Parking Assist, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811 EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE: rear seat center console, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Steering Column Memory, Driver Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Electrochromic Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, reverse auto tilt and memory. NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/ MARK LEVINSON AUDIO: remote touch interface, 10.3" navigation screen, Enform dynamic navigation, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, Amazon Alexa compatability, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD w/Navigation, 17 speakers, 835-watts, CLARIFI Technology, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging. WHEELS: 19" HAND-POLISHED 20-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY. TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS W/ AUTO HIGH BEAM. ORANGE METALLIC BREMBO BRAKE CALIPERS. INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST: clearance and back sonar. POWER MOONROOF. ACCESSORY PACKAGE: Carpet Trunk Mat, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net.WHITE W/ BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BC0L5007487
Stock: 203339A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 3,660 miles
$70,965
Lexus of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus RC F with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDP5BC1L5007725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
