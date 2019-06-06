Used 2018 Lexus RC F for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RC F Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  • 2018 Lexus RC F in Yellow
    used

    2018 Lexus RC F

    9,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $63,589

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    39,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $51,300

    $2,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    21,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus RC F in Red
    used

    2019 Lexus RC F

    1,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $67,500

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2019 Lexus RC F

    25,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,895

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC F

    33,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $65,900

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC F

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,777

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus RC F

    4,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $48,880

    $5,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    5,996 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $65,611

    $5,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    2,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $67,995

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    2,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $73,990

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    6,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,898

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in Silver
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    7,356 miles

    $69,999

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC F in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC F

    55,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,900

    $2,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC F in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC F

    58,412 miles
    Fair Deal

    $39,991

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    7,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $73,599

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus RC F in Red
    used

    2020 Lexus RC F

    3,660 miles

    $70,965

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RC F searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC F
  4. Used 2018 Lexus RC F

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC F

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RC F
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
What a nice car!
Pierre Coach,06/06/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
While this car may not have the ''status symbol'' of its German rivals in the snobs view, it trumps them BIG TIME in one area that IMHO is very important; and that is reliability. Also, personnaly, I find that the so called status symbol is over rated and the high end Japanese brands after 30 years on the market are right up there with the ''status symbol's''.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RC F
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RC F info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings