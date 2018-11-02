2019 Lexus RC F
What’s new
- New, limited 10th Anniversary Edition package
- Part of the first RC F generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- V8 engine has buckets of personality
- Comfortable seats and a comfortable ride
- Lower cost of entry than competitors
- Excellent Lexus build quality
- Out-accelerated and out-handled by competitors
- Hefty weight hampers virtually every dynamic element
- Frustrating and distracting infotainment interface
- Tech features lag behind competitors
Which RC F does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
It's easy to like the 2019 Lexus RC F for its comfort, sharp looks and V8 engine that's chock-full of personality. Unfortunately, this car doesn't have the bite to back up its bark, especially in the highly competitive luxury sport coupe market. Personality aside, there's not one performance metric where it outshines its competitors.
Lexus recently upgraded the RC F's suspension, giving it an adaptive setup that promised both better ride and handling. Unfortunately, it only really delivered on half that promise. The ride has improved, but handling still leaves something to be desired. The RC F is also stuck with the most frustrating tech interface in the class and, in spite of its plus-size exterior dimensions, a small trunk and back seat.
The RC F's competitors have also all benefited from more recent and comprehensive updates. A number of the RC F's features feel almost last-generation by comparison, and at this price point that's quite disappointing. The Audi RS 5 was completely redesigned recently, and it is incredibly quick, quite comfortable, and available with tons of technology upgrades. You've also got the newly revitalized BMW M2 or impressively well-rounded Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe to consider.
The 2019 RC F is the odd car out here, with little to recommend it. Yet much of the appeal of this class of car comes more from styling and personality than raw numbers. It's quite possible that this Lexus will still win you over with its distinctive styling and softer approach to performance.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system frustrating to use.
The 2019 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term RC F in that the suspension features standard adaptive dampers, which greatly improve the ride quality over what we experienced in the 2015 car. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more about everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy.
2019 Lexus RC F models
The 2019 Lexus RC F is the high-performance version of the Lexus RC coupe, which we review separately. Specific F version upgrades include a 5.0-liter V8 engine (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque), a specially tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, a limited-slip differential, an adaptive variable suspension, Brembo upgrade brakes, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The RC F also gets special styling and sport seats. There is a single trim level that can be upgraded with a choice of several packages and stand-alone optional upgrades.
Standard equipment includes LED headlights, automatic high beams, auto-dimming mirrors, adjustable drive modes, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, simulated leather upholstery, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Also standard are Safety Connect emergency communications (automatic collision notification, emergency assist button and stolen-vehicle locator), Lexus Enform Remote services (smartphone-based remote vehicle controls), the Lexus Display Audio tech interface (7-inch screen and knob controller), Scout GPS Link smartphone-based navigation system, a USB port, and a 10-speaker sound system that includes a CD player and HD and satellite radio.
Three main packages are available for the RC F. The Premium package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, automatic wipers, auto-dimming side mirrors, parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, and carbon-fiber interior trim. There's also a Performance package (a rear torque-vectoring differential, a carbon-fiber roof and a speed-activated carbon-fiber rear spoiler) and an All-Weather package.
The navigation system comes bundled with the Remote Touch interface (a 10.3-inch screen and touchpad controller), two USB ports, voice controls and a suite of infotainment apps. You can also add to that a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and six-CD/DVD changer. Other stand-alone options include upgraded LED headlights, a sunroof and leather upholstery.
For 2019, to celebrate 10 years of F performance models, 250 RC Fs will be available with the 10th Anniversary Edition package. This package adds unique 19-inch BBS wheels, blue brake calipers, blue leather seats with white highlights, blue leather on the steering wheel and shifter, and an embossed headliner.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|5.5
|Technology
|5.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.0
Utility5.5
Small-item storage5.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology5.0
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids5.5
Voice control6.0
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$64,650
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RC F safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert with Keeping Assist
- Warns you when the car's drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
- Safety Connect
- Includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and stolen-vehicle location services.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RC F vs. the competition
Lexus RC F vs. BMW M4
The RC F and the M4 may be in the same class, but beyond their layouts they have very little in common. The M4 is a much more rough-and-tumble, track-oriented car, with sharper handling and response. It also has BMW's much preferable infotainment system and the option of a manual transmission. The RC F is more comfortable and offers some V8 thrills, but it isn't the performance choice between the two.
Lexus RC F vs. Lexus LC 500
The LC 500 is sort of the RC F's big brother: It's a larger, more powerful V8-powered grand touring coupe. But the LC 500 is also more luxurious and much more distinctly styled (not to mention more expensive). It makes a way better noise and handles the sprint to 60 a bit more quickly. However, like the RC F, it's heavy for what it is, and this impacts the LC 500's dynamics just like the RC F's weight.
Lexus RC F vs. Lexus GS F
You may think the GS F would be the less compelling performance choice since it's a sedan. But honestly, we like the GS F more since it's an uncommonly rewarding car to drive. Its V8 has all the character you want. And the GS F is not only roomier and more usable, but it's also legitimately more engaging on the road. If you must have a performance car with a Lexus badge, this is the one to get.
More about the 2019 Lexus RC F
It's an era in which many new models have been put on strict diets, often shedding hundreds of pounds in the process. But the 2019 Lexus RC F is not one of them.
In fact, its extra weight, relative to that of other performance-oriented coupe competitors, is one of its major downsides. The good news is that for those who like the RC F's good looks and sporty demeanor, the extra poundage will largely be a nonissue.
That's because the RC F still offers strong acceleration and sharp handling, even if both fall well short of class-leading. The 467-horsepower V8 engine provides plenty of thrust: 0-60 mph takes just 4.6 seconds, and it has a great exhaust note to go with it. The transmission's quick upshifts are admirable, though downshifts can be jerky at times.
Quick steering is a plus, though its precision is a tad lacking, and the car's extra weight makes understeer a common problem, especially when you push hard. Strong, easily modulated brakes are a definite plus, though they tend to show some signs of fade under the most extreme use. In short, the RC F is exciting to look at and drive around town. It's less so if you're looking for the most finely tuned performance machine.
Inside the RC F, you'll find outstanding materials and a handsome design. The front seats are extremely comfortable (if you fit in them) and make a fine place to enjoy the RC F's engaging driving dynamics. Add the available 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, and you have a good excuse for taking the long way home.
Lexus offers the RC F in a single trim level. There are a handful of option packages, of course. We can recommend the Premium package, which is filled with LED headlights, automatic wipers, heated and ventilated seats, parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert. The Performance package might sound appealing, but honestly it doesn't offer enough of what's advertised to warrant its extra cost.
There are other quibbles as well. All that weight hampers the handling, and some buyers could find the lack of a manual transmission disappointing. The rear seats are seats in name only, offering so little room they should be considered more of a spacious package shelf for purses or gym bags. Finally, and perhaps most damningly, the Remote Touch tech interface you'll find on most RC Fs is distracting and downright infuriating to use.
All things considered, however, the 2019 Lexus RC F makes a fine and handsome sport coupe, even if its extra pounds prevent it from being the driving machine you might expect. Let Edmunds help you find the one that's right for you.
2019 Lexus RC F Overview
The 2019 Lexus RC F is offered in the following submodels: RC F Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
