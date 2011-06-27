  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus RC F Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 RC F
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
RC F ... quietly a great car

Krats143, 05/22/2020
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best car I have owned. Not a look a me street machine by any means but this car is a blast to drive slow or fast... no one notices you either which is even better at some speeds

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
