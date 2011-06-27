Used 2017 Lexus RC F Consumer Reviews
RC F ... quietly a great car
Krats143, 05/22/2020
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Best car I have owned. Not a look a me street machine by any means but this car is a blast to drive slow or fast... no one notices you either which is even better at some speeds
Related Used 2017 Lexus RC F info
