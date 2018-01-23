2018 Lexus RC F Review
Pros & Cons
- High-quality cabin looks great
- Refined and powerful V8 with a soundtrack to match
- Safety and driving aids come standard
- Hefty weight hampers virtually every dynamic element
- Remote Touch tech interface is distracting to use
- Competitors are quicker and sharper to drive
- No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
Which RC F does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
As high-performance coupes go, the 2018 Lexus RC F is not among the best. The main issue with the Lexus RC F is its hefty curb weight: It's hundreds of pounds heavier than its competitors, which keeps it from being as energetic or agile. It just doesn't feel like the performance machine you might expect from its looks and the sweet-sounding 5.0-liter V8 firing away behind that Lexus grille.
But if all you want is a boldly styled luxury coupe with a big V8 engine, the RC F could be pretty appealing. That's especially true this year since it now comes with an adaptive suspension that should provide a smoother ride quality than previous RC Fs. Ultimately, though, there are a lot of excellent ways to spend your money at this price point, and no matter how you view it, the RC F remains an imperfect choice.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system frustrating to use. The 2018 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term 2015 RC F in that Lexus updated the suspension to give the car a smoother ride. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more.
2018 Lexus RC F models
The 2018 Lexus RC F is the high-performance version of the Lexus RC coupe, which we review separately. Specific F version upgrades include a 5.0-liter V8 engine (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque), a specially tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, a limited-slip differential, adaptive variable suspension, Brembo upgrade brakes, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The RC F also gets special styling and sport seats. There is a single trim level that can be upgraded with a choice of several packages and stand-alone optional upgrades.
Standard equipment includes LED headlights, automatic high beams, auto-dimming mirrors, adjustable drive modes, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, simulated leather upholstery and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Also standard are Safety Connect emergency communications (automatic collision notification, emergency assist button, stolen-vehicle locator), Lexus Enform Remote services (smartphone-based remote vehicle controls), the Lexus Display Audio tech interface (7-inch screen, knob controller), Scout GPS Link smartphone-based navigation system, a USB port, and a 10-speaker sound system that includes a CD player and HD and satellite radios.
The Premium package adds a speed-activated rear spoiler, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert systems, automatic wipers, water-repellent side windows, parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, and carbon-fiber interior trim. The Performance package adds a rear torque-vectoring differential, a carbon-fiber roof and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. The All-Weather package adds a windshield deicer, headlight washers and a heated steering wheel. The navigation system comes bundled with the Remote Touch interface (10.3-inch screen, touchpad controller), two USB ports, voice controls and a suite of infotainment apps. You can also add to that a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and six-CD/DVD changer.
Stand-alone options include upgraded LED headlights, parking sensors, a sunroof and leather upholstery.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC F (5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus RC F has received the notable addition of adaptive suspension dampers. Although our original findings about ride and handling have been revised, the rest remain broadly applicable.
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility5.5
Technology5.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|5.5
|Technology
|5.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RC F models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert with Keeping Assist
- Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
- Safety Connect
- Includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and stolen-vehicle location services.
