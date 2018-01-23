  1. Home
Appraise this car

2018 Lexus RC F Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin looks great
  • Refined and powerful V8 with a soundtrack to match
  • Safety and driving aids come standard
  • Hefty weight hampers virtually every dynamic element
  • Remote Touch tech interface is distracting to use
  • Competitors are quicker and sharper to drive
  • No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
Which RC F does Edmunds recommend?

The RC F comes in just one configuration, so picking one comes down to deciding which optional packages you want. We would recommend getting the Premium package for its appealing array of luxury features. There's less of a need to get the Performance package; it's pricey and its active differential imparts a synthetic feel to the RC F's handling. Skip the Navigation package, too. That package's Remote Touch interface is frustrating to use.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.6 / 10

As high-performance coupes go, the 2018 Lexus RC F is not among the best. The main issue with the Lexus RC F is its hefty curb weight: It's hundreds of pounds heavier than its competitors, which keeps it from being as energetic or agile. It just doesn't feel like the performance machine you might expect from its looks and the sweet-sounding 5.0-liter V8 firing away behind that Lexus grille.

But if all you want is a boldly styled luxury coupe with a big V8 engine, the RC F could be pretty appealing. That's especially true this year since it now comes with an adaptive suspension that should provide a smoother ride quality than previous RC Fs. Ultimately, though, there are a lot of excellent ways to spend your money at this price point, and no matter how you view it, the RC F remains an imperfect choice.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Lexus RC F for six months, logging over 10,000 miles. We fell in love with the RC F's powerfully smooth V8 engine and attractive cabin but found its infotainment system frustrating to use. The 2018 Lexus RC F differs from our long-term 2015 RC F in that Lexus updated the suspension to give the car a smoother ride. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply. Read our long-term RC F test to learn more.

2018 Lexus RC F models

The 2018 Lexus RC F is the high-performance version of the Lexus RC coupe, which we review separately. Specific F version upgrades include a 5.0-liter V8 engine (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque), a specially tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, a limited-slip differential, adaptive variable suspension, Brembo upgrade brakes, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The RC F also gets special styling and sport seats. There is a single trim level that can be upgraded with a choice of several packages and stand-alone optional upgrades.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, automatic high beams, auto-dimming mirrors, adjustable drive modes, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, simulated leather upholstery and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Also standard are Safety Connect emergency communications (automatic collision notification, emergency assist button, stolen-vehicle locator), Lexus Enform Remote services (smartphone-based remote vehicle controls), the Lexus Display Audio tech interface (7-inch screen, knob controller), Scout GPS Link smartphone-based navigation system, a USB port, and a 10-speaker sound system that includes a CD player and HD and satellite radios.

The Premium package adds a speed-activated rear spoiler, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert systems, automatic wipers, water-repellent side windows, parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, and carbon-fiber interior trim. The Performance package adds a rear torque-vectoring differential, a carbon-fiber roof and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. The All-Weather package adds a windshield deicer, headlight washers and a heated steering wheel. The navigation system comes bundled with the Remote Touch interface (10.3-inch screen, touchpad controller), two USB ports, voice controls and a suite of infotainment apps. You can also add to that a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and six-CD/DVD changer.

Stand-alone options include upgraded LED headlights, parking sensors, a sunroof and leather upholstery.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC F (5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus RC F has received the notable addition of adaptive suspension dampers. Although our original findings about ride and handling have been revised, the rest remain broadly applicable.

Driving

7.0
The numbers on the track don't match the way this car feels on the street. The RC F is some 500 pounds heavier than a BMW M4 and drives the part, so its 467-horsepower V8 is blunted to some extent. The transmission is slow to downshift, and the engine needs revs to thrive. Excellent brakes, though.

Acceleration

7.5
No launch control and a system that penalizes brake-throttle overlap make launches tricky. Zero to 60 mph takes 4.6 seconds. Upshifts are fast if you've selected the right mode. Otherwise, acceleration is less aggressive, but it still sounds good. Low-end thrust trails that of turbocharged rivals.

Braking

7.5
We experienced no fade during testing (the shortest stop from 60 mph was 110 feet) and found the firm pedal easy to modulate on both the track and the street. Very good.

Steering

7.0
The quick-quick-quick steering takes some getting used to. On the street, we were never quite sure how much input would be required for certain corners and were constantly readjusting.

Handling

6.5
On the track, the RC F nearly matches the BMW M4, but on the road, the heavyweight RC F suffers from understeer at virtually any speed, and its chassis is upset by imperfections. Competitors are more capable and rewarding.

Drivability

7.5
In its sportiest mode, the RC F's eight-speed automatic upshifts quickly but suffers from erratic downshift speeds and rev-matching. Sometimes it matches revs; sometimes it simply slams the next gear down as the car lurches in response.

Comfort

8.0
We haven't yet tested an updated RC F with its new adaptive suspension, so we can't assess whether the poor ride has been corrected. The seats are still exceptionally comfortable, and the cabin stays quiet at highway speeds.

Seat comfort

8.0
The RC F's seats are extremely comfortable if they fit you. The fixed bolsters are tight, the lumbar adjustment is only two-way, and there's no adjustable thigh support. There's lots of room for tall drivers, but lateral space is less generous.

Noise & vibration

8.0
One of the traditional Lexuslike bits of the RC F is its quietness. With the exception of the rowdy exhaust note on throttle and some sticky-tire-related road noise (expected for this class), everything's calm and collected on the inside.

Interior

7.0
Design and materials are excellent, perhaps class-leading. Usability is poor, however, as is visibility. Space for passengers and their items is merely OK.

Ease of use

5.0
The RC F is an ergonomic disaster, with only semiresponsive touch-sensitive temp sliders and the infuriating Remote Touch touchpad controller. (Thank goodness it's optional.) Simple tasks become distracting and frustrating.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
Coupes tend to have unwieldy doors, and this one is no exception. It's thoughtful that the front seats automatically slide forward to afford rear-seat access, but they are infuriatingly slow and threaten rear passengers' shins and feet upon return. The fixed side bolsters don't help.

Driving position

8.0
Though the sport seats lack adjustability relative to other cars in this price range, it is nevertheless easy to find a comfortable driving position in the RC F — even for taller drivers. The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is power-adjustable.

Roominess

7.0
The RC F provides above-average front room if you're narrow-bodied or have narrow feet. The rear seats are the least roomy in the segment. The cabin feels tight, not airy. We'd avoid the optional sunroof — it reduces headroom and further increases weight.

Visibility

7.5
Visibility is challenging, especially with the rear blind spots. A rearview camera is standard. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors are optional.

Quality

8.5
Take performance out of the equation and this feels like a $70,000 car. Beautiful materials, excellent workmanship. It feels solid and refined.

Utility

5.5
Practicality takes a hit with the smallish trunk, limited cabin storage options and a fixed-in-place rear seatback.

Small-item storage

5.0
It lacks cubbies and nooks and has shallow bucket cupholders, a small center bin, narrow and hard-to-access door pockets, and only an adequate glovebox. Even among sport coupes, the RC is poor in this regard.

Cargo space

6.0
The 10.4-cubic-foot trunk is typical for a coupe. The RC F loses the 60/40-split folding back seat of its lesser RC stablemates and gets a small center pass-through instead.

Technology

5.0
This cabin is behind the times when it comes to infotainment. The control interface is awkward and the native voice controls are subpar. There's no Apple Carplay or Android Auto functionality, and the screen graphics look old. But there is a nice suite of driver aids as standard equipment.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The Remote Touch interface is infuriatingly bad. The target icons are easy to overshoot with the touchpad, requiring a lot of glance time. Even the screen graphics are dated. It's technically optional and the standard Display Audio is better, but most models on dealer lots have Remote Touch.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Bluetooth pairing is intuitive and easy, and there's a USB outlet, auxiliary jack and accessory power. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available. Instead, the RC F includes Siri Eyes Free.

Driver aids

5.5
There's a standard comprehensive suite of driver aids (lane keeping, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and high beams) in a segment where they're usually optional. Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts are still optional.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility5.5
Technology5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus RC F.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a nice car!
Pierre Coach,06/06/2019
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
While this car may not have the ''status symbol'' of its German rivals in the snobs view, it trumps them BIG TIME in one area that IMHO is very important; and that is reliability. Also, personnaly, I find that the so called status symbol is over rated and the high end Japanese brands after 30 years on the market are right up there with the ''status symbol's''.
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Lexus RC F
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
467 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lexus RC F features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RC F models:

Pre-Collision System
Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
Lane Departure Alert with Keeping Assist
Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
Safety Connect
Includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and stolen-vehicle location services.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lexus RC F

Used 2018 Lexus RC F Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus RC F is offered in the following submodels: RC F Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus RC F?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lexus RC FS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus RC F for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus RC F.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus RC Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RC F for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,178.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RC F for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,516.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,122.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lexus RC F?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RC F lease specials

