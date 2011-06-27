2022 Lexus RC F
MSRP range: $65,720 - $101,095
2022 Lexus RC F videos
Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lexus RC F, but since the 2022 Lexus RC F is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC F a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RC F both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RC F fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RC F gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RC F has 10.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RC F. Learn more
Is the Lexus RC F reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus RC F is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC F. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC F's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus RC F a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus RC F is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RC F is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus RC F?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus RC F is the 2022 Lexus RC F 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,720.
Other versions include:
- Fuji Speedway Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $101,095
- 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $65,720
What are the different models of Lexus RC F?
If you're interested in the Lexus RC F, the next question is, which RC F model is right for you? RC F variants include Fuji Speedway Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of RC F models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Lexus RC F info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2008
- Used Lexus GX 460 2013
- Used Volvo S60 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2016
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Infiniti
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014 For Sale
- Used Chrysler Aspen 2008
- Used Lexus LS 500 2004
- Used Pontiac Solstice 2006 For Sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- 2022 Audi RS 3 News
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2020
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2022 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Blazer
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2021
- 2022 Equinox
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Traverse
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Spark 2022
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mustang Mach-E
- Toyota Prius 2022
- 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2022 Honda Civic
- 2021 Kicks
- 2022 Subaru Impreza
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf
- 2022 Nissan LEAF
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2015 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2008 Features Specs
- Chevrolet Cobalt 1991 Convertible Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2017 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2017 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Subaru WRX in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Lakewood, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Brownsville, TX
- Used Infiniti FX in Fremont, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Kia Seltos in Rancho Cordova, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Denton, TX