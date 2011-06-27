  1. Home
2015 Lexus RC F Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and refined V8
  • impeccable interior craftsmanship and materials
  • confident handling.
  • Small backseat
  • distracting touchpad infotainment controller
  • not as engaging in spirited driving as rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Lexus RC F amps up the performance compared with Lexus' regular RC 350 coupe. The resulting power and luxury is an appealing combination, but other rival high performance coupes are more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

Just as Mercedes has AMG and BMW has its M division, Lexus also has higher-performing variants of its models. Granted, Lexus is just getting started with its "F" variants, as there have been just two cars so far: the exotic LFA supercar and the IS F sedan. But now a third car has joined the stable: the 2015 Lexus RC F.

Based on the similarly new RC 350 coupe, the RC F certainly looks the part of a high-performance machine with its more aggressive styling, quad exhaust tips, 19-inch wheels and available features like an actively deploying rear spoiler and a carbon-fiber roof panel. Of course, if you're going to talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk, and to that end the RC F boasts a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that cranks out 467 hp. A sport-tuned suspension, big Brembo brakes and an available torque-vectoring rear differential round out the performance upgrades.

Like the RC 350, the RC F also boasts a fantastic interior. The dashboard design is attractive and contemporary, and just about every surface you can find or touch is finished with high-quality materials. We're also fond of the comfortable and supportive front seats complemented by suspension tuning that isn't overly harsh. For general commuting and daily driving, the RC F is pretty docile and enjoyable.

Alas, there are weaknesses as well. While the RC F is certainly fun to drive, it's not as sharply focused as some other high-performance coupes. Acceleration and nimbleness in tight turns aren't exceptional for this class of car, and the stability control system can be annoyingly zealous at dialing back the fun any time you're driving spiritedly. We're also not sold on the infotainment system in navigation-equipped RCs due to its fiddly controller that requires too much of your attention, as you have to move your fingertip on a touchpad in mouselike fashion.

Overall, we're partial to the 2015 BMW M4. It's a superior performer, is more fun to drive and doesn't suffer from as many faults. There's also the highly impressive, all-wheel-drive 2015 Audi RS 5 to think about and the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG coupe, which is still great even though it's based on an older design. But if you're not prioritizing absolute performance and are more interested in a combination of power, luxury and style, the RC F should work out well.

2015 Lexus RC F models

The 2015 Lexus RC F is a compact, rear-wheel-drive, four-passenger high-performance sport coupe.

Standard equipment for the 2015 RC F includes 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension, high-performance Brembo brakes, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, 10-way power driver seat, eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery.

Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display, a configurable multi-instrument display, voice commands and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface. Also standard is Lexus Enform Remote, which allows one, via smartphone, to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start and stop the car, turn the climate control on or off, find the vehicle and obtain vehicle status reports.

There are several option packages, though availability can vary depending on the region in which you live. The Premium package includes an active rear spoiler, heated and ventilated front seats, carbon-fiber interior trim, automatic wipers, auto-dimming side mirrors and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Performance package features a carbon-fiber roof and a rear spoiler, as well as a torque-vectoring differential. The All-Weather package includes a windshield de-icer, headlight washers and a heated steering wheel.

The Navigation package incorporates a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice commands and smartphone app integration (including Bing, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

Stand-alone option highlights include a sunroof, leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control (bundled with a pre-collision system) and front and rear parking sensors.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Lexus RC F is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Lexus RC F comes with a 5.0-liter V8 generating 467 hp and 389 pound-feet of torque. A performance-oriented eight-speed automatic transmission is standard and routes that power to the rear wheels.

At Edmunds' test track, an RC F sprinted to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. That's certainly a quick time, though it's a few tenths or so off the speediest segment entries.

The EPA estimates the Lexus RC F will deliver 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Lexus RC F's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is Lexus Enform Safety Connect, an onboard emergency telematics system that incorporates collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance.

The optional Premium package includes blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The adaptive cruise control option is bundled with a collision mitigation system that can initiate braking automatically if a frontal impact is deemed imminent.

The 2015 RC lineup earned the top rating of "Good" from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in its small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-impact tests. It also scored the top rating of "Good" in side-impact, rollover performance and whiplash protection from its front seats.

In Edmunds brake testing, the RC F stopped from 60 mph in a short 106 feet, about average for a premium brand, high-performance coupe.

Driving

The 2015 Lexus RC F's V8 is a free-revving jewel that smoothly zings to redline and makes glorious sounds while doing so. Off-the-line grunt is respectable, while you'll notice an increasingly insistent push in your back as the revs climb. At the right speed and throttle position, the RC F's exhaust opens up to allow a rather glorious deep V8 bellow to fill the cabin. The eight-speed automatic is refined, and its upshifts and rev-matched downshifts are impressively quick. Competitors with the latest automated manual transmissions still feel a bit sharper and more responsive, but we suspect you'll still be pleased with the setup here.

The suspension is sprung firmly enough to remind you that you're piloting a high-performance car. Yet it's not stiff-legged or crashy over broken pavement. At a moderate pace, the RC F simply devours corners with crisp turn-in, minimal body roll and sharp, accurate steering. The robust chassis promotes driver confidence, but the downside of that is the car's chunky curb weight. This, along with the uncommunicative steering and safety systems that are very aggressive about reining you in when left in their default modes, make the RC F not quite as engaging a back-roads dance partner as more serious enthusiasts might desire.

Interior

The 2015 Lexus RC F's four-seat cabin is trimmed in consistently high-quality materials. The upper dashboard, armrests and even the sides of the center console (where knees tend to rub) are swathed in dense padding. The front seats are impressively supportive yet supple, but those with larger frames might feel slightly snug. The rear seats are very short on legroom and best left for kids or cargo. Headroom isn't much better.

The multi-tiered cockpit is peculiar, but attractive and contemporary overall, with a terraced layout and subtly upscale touches. The audio and climate controls are steeply angled, reinforcing the RC F's sporty vibe, and the buttons and knobs are generally easy to use.

The one notable foible is the touchpad controller that comes with the navigation system. Inspired by a computer trackpad, this controller is the primary method for making audio and navigation selections, and it's far from ideal. Although the 7-inch display is sharp, cursor control with the touchpad is wobbly, particularly when you're on the move. Similar-color icons on the screen also make it hard to quickly find what you want on the screen. Thankfully, there are a few redundant console-mounted hard buttons, but one for the map screen is conspicuously absent.

As far as carrying stuff, the RC F's trunk provides 10.1 cubic feet of capacity, about one or two cubes fewer than competitors. The rear seat does not fold down as it does in the RC 350, however, due to the F's additional structural bracing behind the seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Lexus RC F.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RC F--Exceptional Balance of Luxury and Performanc
MP,09/15/2015
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Are you looking for a masterpiece V8 in a singular design with exceptional handling, acceleration, and curb appeal? This is my second F, the first being the IS F. This is a world-class machine with exceptional handling and performance. The car will run head-to-head with the M4 and defeat the RS5. If you are looking for a car that will run 4.3 0-60 mph runs all day and climb to 176 mph in 40 seconds, this is the ride. Road & Track's Motown Mile had the RC F beating the M4 and RS5. The Motortrend Head-to-Head on the Streets of Willow had the M4 and RC F finishing in a near dead heat with Randy Pobst driving. The RC F will destroy most tracks, if that is your thing, but most of us will drive it 363 days per year to the office and 2 days per year on a track. And if you just want a daily driver with a huge fun factor, this too is your ride. The RC F carbon TVD is a virtual slot car on hairpin corners and is faster than the Torsen, but either car will deliver the thrills and luxury. I unequivocally recommend the new RC F to any driving enthusiast!
The RC-F Has Alot Going For It.
Ron Palick,03/24/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Ok, so let me say there are a lot of choices in this type of car category, however, if you are looking for something that has "Snap your Head Back performance', excellent build quality, and an interior that reflects an attention to detail , this is going to be a car you should take a close look at. Better yet, take it for a drive, you will be suitably impressed. Before purchasing this car, I owned my first Lexus, an RC 350 F Sport, a nice car no doubt. However, while the RC -350 is nice, the six cylinder just did not do it for me. I looked at the M4 and then Came back to Look at the RC-F. Yes, the M-4 is a nice car and has a lot going for it , however, so did the RC-F. While the RC-F is heavier, there were four things which won the day. The first is the V-8. When you fire this up in the morning you know you are riding a rocket as this baby really rumbles to life. The second thing that is really attractive, is the over all design and lines to this vehicle. I see all kinds of BMW's and the body shape and size all looks very similar, not the RC-F, this has a very distinctive look to it. Third, is the interior and seating. The attention to detail in this interior is flawless, something I think Lexus has dialed in. Finally let me say the overall performance of this car is truly breath taking. Dial; this in to Sport + mode and its ready to rip. Now I will never take this on a track, but lets just say when you put your foot into it, the rocket ship takes off. Are there faster cars out there. Yes, no doubt and while you could look at any one thing and say its no big deal, I think when you put them all together they made a compelling reason for me to purchase the RC-F. Okay, as with all things there are some things I don't like, or, feel they could be drastically improved on. The first is the Navi Screen. I would like to see a bigger one . The M-4's Navi looked nicer. The other thing I would like to see improved is a faster shifting transmission. No doubt when you are in Sport plus mode this does does shift faster, however in my opinion it could be improved upon, nevertheless to me this was not a deal breaker. I think at the end of the day the RC-F delivers performance and quality. for me, whats not to like? Up-Date: 11/2017 Let me just make a brief update. I have had this car for just about two years. First let me say, I have had Zero Problems mechanically with this car. Taking it on long distance trips I have gotten 28 miles to the gallon. Do not miss understand , I did not buy this car for the mileage aspect, however, if you keep your foot out of it, the mileage can be very respectable. The hard part is keeping your foot off the accelerator. Let me also mention, Lexus did a software up date on the Transmission last year. It now shifts faster and is better at anticipating how you drive. Let's be clear, its not a dual clutch tranny so don't expect that, nevertheless, its still a thrill ride. Okay, so let me sum this update up. I like this car a lot and would not hesitate to buy another one. I am not a gran Prix driver, but like the acceleration and fine handling characteristics. This is a fun car to own and drive with zero, or minimal problems.
1 year of RC-F ownership - it's amazing!
UltrasonicinCentennial,10/30/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I've owned my RC-F for about a year now and I've tracked it a few times and it's also my daily driver. First, daily driving impressions: When you start it up cold, it sounds like you would expect a muscle car V8 to sound. AMAZING. Not like "annoy your neighbors" loud, but just right. If this car does not put a smile on your face when you start it, you're already dead and can't possibly be reading this. As a daily driver, the car is stiff. If you drive on rough roads, it might get old. But I will say that I have grown to love the stiffness of it - and the seats are even more important than the suspension. The seats in this car are so amazing that even all day drives in the seat will leave you feeling great. They are truly a work of art - I would drive this car across the country without hesitation. In keeping with Lexus tradition, the car is exceptionally refined, with great fit/finish and excellent materials throughout. Track impressions and spirited mountain road driving: A lot is made of this car's weight, but let me tell you: this car is exceptionally balanced and it is absolutely track ready. I've got 3 separate track days under my belt, some of which in mid 80 degree weather - the car never gets too hot, the brakes never die on you and you simply drive it home when you're done. This car will hang with all but the fastest of sports cars. On twisty mountain roads, you simply can't approach the car's limits. Braking, shifting, steering feel are all excellent; plus you get the amazing (and now, RARE) sound of a naturally aspirated 5.0 V8 roaring when you press the skinny pedal. If you can find another naturally aspirated V8 GT luxury coupe, buy it! Just kidding, you won't, because there are literally no other choices. This car is special . - Last, and this bears mentioning, this car will GET ATTENTION. If you spend $150k on a Porsche 911, no one will look twice at you. If you spend $100k plus on a Tesla, people will casually comment on your nice car. But if you pull up in a Lexus RC-F, jaws hit the floor and everyone wants to talk to you about it. This car is the real deal.
Forget the M4 and C63!
Lexura,07/29/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
V8 power, luxurious modern interior, comfortable ride, eye catching exterior and sounds muscular, can you ask for more? I have owned this car for almost a month now and I can say I made the right decision buying those over the M4 and the C63. I probably saved 10K while getting 9/10 of what the other cars has to offer. If you track your car, get the performance package which will reward you with a torque vectoring differential and carbon parts. I do not track my cars so, I went with a base package loaded to the gills. I came from a 2015 Audi S5 which was an excellent car but it did not really induce the smile I get from the beastly V8 in the F.
See all 10 reviews of the 2015 Lexus RC F
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
467 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 2015 Lexus RC F features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

