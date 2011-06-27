Ok, so let me say there are a lot of choices in this type of car category, however, if you are looking for something that has "Snap your Head Back performance', excellent build quality, and an interior that reflects an attention to detail , this is going to be a car you should take a close look at. Better yet, take it for a drive, you will be suitably impressed. Before purchasing this car, I owned my first Lexus, an RC 350 F Sport, a nice car no doubt. However, while the RC -350 is nice, the six cylinder just did not do it for me. I looked at the M4 and then Came back to Look at the RC-F. Yes, the M-4 is a nice car and has a lot going for it , however, so did the RC-F. While the RC-F is heavier, there were four things which won the day. The first is the V-8. When you fire this up in the morning you know you are riding a rocket as this baby really rumbles to life. The second thing that is really attractive, is the over all design and lines to this vehicle. I see all kinds of BMW's and the body shape and size all looks very similar, not the RC-F, this has a very distinctive look to it. Third, is the interior and seating. The attention to detail in this interior is flawless, something I think Lexus has dialed in. Finally let me say the overall performance of this car is truly breath taking. Dial; this in to Sport + mode and its ready to rip. Now I will never take this on a track, but lets just say when you put your foot into it, the rocket ship takes off. Are there faster cars out there. Yes, no doubt and while you could look at any one thing and say its no big deal, I think when you put them all together they made a compelling reason for me to purchase the RC-F. Okay, as with all things there are some things I don't like, or, feel they could be drastically improved on. The first is the Navi Screen. I would like to see a bigger one . The M-4's Navi looked nicer. The other thing I would like to see improved is a faster shifting transmission. No doubt when you are in Sport plus mode this does does shift faster, however in my opinion it could be improved upon, nevertheless to me this was not a deal breaker. I think at the end of the day the RC-F delivers performance and quality. for me, whats not to like? Up-Date: 11/2017 Let me just make a brief update. I have had this car for just about two years. First let me say, I have had Zero Problems mechanically with this car. Taking it on long distance trips I have gotten 28 miles to the gallon. Do not miss understand , I did not buy this car for the mileage aspect, however, if you keep your foot out of it, the mileage can be very respectable. The hard part is keeping your foot off the accelerator. Let me also mention, Lexus did a software up date on the Transmission last year. It now shifts faster and is better at anticipating how you drive. Let's be clear, its not a dual clutch tranny so don't expect that, nevertheless, its still a thrill ride. Okay, so let me sum this update up. I like this car a lot and would not hesitate to buy another one. I am not a gran Prix driver, but like the acceleration and fine handling characteristics. This is a fun car to own and drive with zero, or minimal problems.

