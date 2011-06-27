Estimated values
2017 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,580
|$30,695
|$33,953
|Clean
|$26,643
|$29,656
|$32,803
|Average
|$24,767
|$27,577
|$30,503
|Rough
|$22,892
|$25,499
|$28,202
2017 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,211
|$29,215
|$32,357
|Clean
|$25,320
|$28,226
|$31,261
|Average
|$23,538
|$26,248
|$29,069
|Rough
|$21,756
|$24,270
|$26,876