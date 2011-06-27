Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$942
|$1,427
|$1,688
|Clean
|$833
|$1,265
|$1,498
|Average
|$615
|$941
|$1,118
|Rough
|$397
|$618
|$738
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,371
|$1,676
|Clean
|$710
|$1,216
|$1,487
|Average
|$524
|$904
|$1,110
|Rough
|$339
|$593
|$732
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,393
|$1,676
|Clean
|$766
|$1,235
|$1,487
|Average
|$566
|$919
|$1,110
|Rough
|$365
|$603
|$732
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$756
|$1,354
|$1,676
|Clean
|$669
|$1,200
|$1,487
|Average
|$494
|$893
|$1,110
|Rough
|$319
|$586
|$732