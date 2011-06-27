Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Veracruz SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,586
|$5,425
|Clean
|$2,864
|$4,284
|$5,061
|Average
|$2,469
|$3,681
|$4,334
|Rough
|$2,074
|$3,077
|$3,607
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Veracruz SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,372
|$5,395
|$6,504
|Clean
|$3,155
|$5,040
|$6,069
|Average
|$2,720
|$4,330
|$5,197
|Rough
|$2,285
|$3,619
|$4,325
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,891
|$4,352
|$5,155
|Clean
|$2,704
|$4,066
|$4,809
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,493
|$4,118
|Rough
|$1,959
|$2,920
|$3,428
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,674
|$5,467
|$6,452
|Clean
|$3,437
|$5,107
|$6,019
|Average
|$2,963
|$4,387
|$5,155
|Rough
|$2,490
|$3,668
|$4,290
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,935
|$5,807
|$6,836
|Clean
|$3,681
|$5,425
|$6,378
|Average
|$3,174
|$4,660
|$5,461
|Rough
|$2,666
|$3,896
|$4,545
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$4,212
|$4,973
|Clean
|$2,645
|$3,935
|$4,640
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,380
|$3,973
|Rough
|$1,916
|$2,826
|$3,307