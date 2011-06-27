Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Azera SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$3,112
|$3,652
|Clean
|$1,917
|$2,805
|$3,291
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,190
|$2,568
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,575
|$1,846
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,993
|$3,558
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,697
|$3,206
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,106
|$2,502
|Rough
|$978
|$1,515
|$1,798