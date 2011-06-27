Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe PZEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,911
|$7,568
|$9,170
|Clean
|$5,599
|$7,177
|$8,666
|Average
|$4,976
|$6,397
|$7,658
|Rough
|$4,353
|$5,616
|$6,650
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,104
|$8,040
|$9,899
|Clean
|$5,782
|$7,625
|$9,355
|Average
|$5,138
|$6,796
|$8,267
|Rough
|$4,495
|$5,966
|$7,179