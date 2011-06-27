Estimated values
2000 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$991
|$1,728
|$2,131
|Clean
|$874
|$1,526
|$1,882
|Average
|$638
|$1,123
|$1,384
|Rough
|$403
|$719
|$886
Estimated values
2000 INFINITI G20 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,791
|$2,193
|Clean
|$934
|$1,582
|$1,937
|Average
|$682
|$1,164
|$1,425
|Rough
|$431
|$746
|$912