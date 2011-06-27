Estimated values
2009 HUMMER H3T 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,591
|$8,800
|$8,934
|Clean
|$8,027
|$8,226
|$8,351
|Average
|$6,898
|$7,078
|$7,185
|Rough
|$5,769
|$5,930
|$6,020
Estimated values
2009 HUMMER H3T Alpha 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,187
|$13,423
|$14,162
|Clean
|$11,386
|$12,547
|$13,238
|Average
|$9,785
|$10,796
|$11,390
|Rough
|$8,184
|$9,045
|$9,542