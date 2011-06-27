Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,296
|$19,501
|$22,009
|Clean
|$16,928
|$19,082
|$21,525
|Average
|$16,193
|$18,243
|$20,556
|Rough
|$15,457
|$17,403
|$19,588
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,988
|$15,226
|$17,767
|Clean
|$12,712
|$14,899
|$17,376
|Average
|$12,159
|$14,244
|$16,594
|Rough
|$11,607
|$13,588
|$15,812
2018 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,813
|$15,020
|$17,525
|Clean
|$12,540
|$14,697
|$17,139
|Average
|$11,995
|$14,050
|$16,368
|Rough
|$11,450
|$13,404
|$15,597
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL w/Contrast Roof 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,073
|$15,320
|$17,870
|Clean
|$12,795
|$14,990
|$17,477
|Average
|$12,239
|$14,331
|$16,691
|Rough
|$11,682
|$13,672
|$15,904
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,697
|$18,825
|$21,247
|Clean
|$16,342
|$18,420
|$20,779
|Average
|$15,631
|$17,610
|$19,844
|Rough
|$14,921
|$16,800
|$18,909
2018 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,054
|$14,193
|$16,620
|Clean
|$11,798
|$13,887
|$16,255
|Average
|$11,285
|$13,277
|$15,523
|Rough
|$10,772
|$12,666
|$14,792
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,168
|$20,484
|$23,118
|Clean
|$17,781
|$20,043
|$22,609
|Average
|$17,008
|$19,161
|$21,591
|Rough
|$16,235
|$18,280
|$20,574
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL w/Contrast Roof 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,807
|$16,128
|$18,765
|Clean
|$13,513
|$15,781
|$18,352
|Average
|$12,926
|$15,087
|$17,526
|Rough
|$12,339
|$14,393
|$16,700
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,723
|$16,035
|$18,662
|Clean
|$13,431
|$15,690
|$18,251
|Average
|$12,847
|$15,000
|$17,430
|Rough
|$12,263
|$14,310
|$16,609
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,990
|$17,427
|$20,194
|Clean
|$14,671
|$17,052
|$19,750
|Average
|$14,033
|$16,302
|$18,861
|Rough
|$13,395
|$15,552
|$17,972
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,721
|$18,226
|$21,072
|Clean
|$15,386
|$17,833
|$20,608
|Average
|$14,718
|$17,049
|$19,681
|Rough
|$14,049
|$16,265
|$18,753
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,171
|$20,488
|$23,122
|Clean
|$17,784
|$20,047
|$22,613
|Average
|$17,011
|$19,166
|$21,595
|Rough
|$16,238
|$18,284
|$20,578