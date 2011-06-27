  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,296$19,501$22,009
Clean$16,928$19,082$21,525
Average$16,193$18,243$20,556
Rough$15,457$17,403$19,588
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,988$15,226$17,767
Clean$12,712$14,899$17,376
Average$12,159$14,244$16,594
Rough$11,607$13,588$15,812
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,813$15,020$17,525
Clean$12,540$14,697$17,139
Average$11,995$14,050$16,368
Rough$11,450$13,404$15,597
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL w/Contrast Roof 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,073$15,320$17,870
Clean$12,795$14,990$17,477
Average$12,239$14,331$16,691
Rough$11,682$13,672$15,904
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,697$18,825$21,247
Clean$16,342$18,420$20,779
Average$15,631$17,610$19,844
Rough$14,921$16,800$18,909
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,054$14,193$16,620
Clean$11,798$13,887$16,255
Average$11,285$13,277$15,523
Rough$10,772$12,666$14,792
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,168$20,484$23,118
Clean$17,781$20,043$22,609
Average$17,008$19,161$21,591
Rough$16,235$18,280$20,574
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL w/Contrast Roof 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,807$16,128$18,765
Clean$13,513$15,781$18,352
Average$12,926$15,087$17,526
Rough$12,339$14,393$16,700
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,723$16,035$18,662
Clean$13,431$15,690$18,251
Average$12,847$15,000$17,430
Rough$12,263$14,310$16,609
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,990$17,427$20,194
Clean$14,671$17,052$19,750
Average$14,033$16,302$18,861
Rough$13,395$15,552$17,972
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,296$19,501$22,009
Clean$16,928$19,082$21,525
Average$16,193$18,243$20,556
Rough$15,457$17,403$19,588
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,721$18,226$21,072
Clean$15,386$17,833$20,608
Average$14,718$17,049$19,681
Rough$14,049$16,265$18,753
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,870$17,894$20,194
Clean$15,532$17,509$19,750
Average$14,857$16,739$18,861
Rough$14,182$15,969$17,972
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,171$20,488$23,122
Clean$17,784$20,047$22,613
Average$17,011$19,166$21,595
Rough$16,238$18,284$20,578
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Hyundai Kona on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Kona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,887 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Kona is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Kona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,887 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Hyundai Kona, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Kona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,887 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Hyundai Kona. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Hyundai Kona and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Hyundai Kona ranges from $10,772 to $16,620, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Hyundai Kona is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.