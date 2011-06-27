Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q40 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,890
|$13,810
|$15,688
|Clean
|$11,359
|$13,182
|$14,956
|Average
|$10,295
|$11,925
|$13,493
|Rough
|$9,231
|$10,668
|$12,029
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q40 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,102
|$14,237
|$16,324
|Clean
|$11,560
|$13,590
|$15,562
|Average
|$10,478
|$12,294
|$14,040
|Rough
|$9,395
|$10,999
|$12,517