Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,617
|$14,581
|$16,708
|Clean
|$12,172
|$14,079
|$16,096
|Average
|$11,282
|$13,076
|$14,870
|Rough
|$10,392
|$12,072
|$13,645
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,960
|$15,119
|$17,446
|Clean
|$12,503
|$14,599
|$16,807
|Average
|$11,589
|$13,558
|$15,527
|Rough
|$10,675
|$12,517
|$14,248
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,740
|$12,580
|$14,561
|Clean
|$10,361
|$12,147
|$14,027
|Average
|$9,603
|$11,281
|$12,959
|Rough
|$8,846
|$10,415
|$11,891