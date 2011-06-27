Estimated values
2000 Honda Prelude 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$3,302
|$4,006
|Clean
|$1,786
|$2,931
|$3,556
|Average
|$1,326
|$2,191
|$2,657
|Rough
|$865
|$1,451
|$1,758
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,596
|$4,366
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,193
|$3,876
|Average
|$1,441
|$2,386
|$2,896
|Rough
|$940
|$1,580
|$1,916