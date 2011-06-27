Estimated values
1997 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$952
|$1,650
|$2,002
|Clean
|$853
|$1,479
|$1,801
|Average
|$655
|$1,137
|$1,397
|Rough
|$457
|$794
|$994
Estimated values
1997 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$763
|$1,355
|$1,653
|Clean
|$684
|$1,214
|$1,487
|Average
|$525
|$933
|$1,154
|Rough
|$367
|$652
|$820
Estimated values
1997 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$847
|$1,488
|$1,811
|Clean
|$759
|$1,334
|$1,628
|Average
|$583
|$1,025
|$1,264
|Rough
|$407
|$716
|$899
Estimated values
1997 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,572
|$1,908
|Clean
|$812
|$1,409
|$1,716
|Average
|$623
|$1,083
|$1,332
|Rough
|$435
|$757
|$947