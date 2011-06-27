Used 2010 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews

Almost Perfect Terry , 09/12/2015 V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful First and foremost this SUV is beautiful and a pleasure to drive. Now for the bad! Air suspension is problematic! My air compressor took a dump at 50K right out of warranty. $1400 to repair. looks like LR knew about the compressor issue and upgraded the 2011+ models. nav/radio blanks out from time to time...easy fix. shut down and restart. last but not least, deep pockets for the service dept. Don't get me wrong, service(Land Rover Huntington) are very professional and are amazing. But....$200 for an oil change, that's out of control. Another issue i also had was the front control arm bushings going bad causing another $1000 deposit to the service dept. Now the good! Again AMAZING to drive. V8 has endless power, active air suspension(when it works) gives a smooth confident feeling. Its very handsome,its not the most expensive LR but it still gets the head turns like its bigger more expensive brothers. It truly is an amazing vehicle, just make sure you buy CPO or make sure you have it warrantied with a LR approved extended warranty company. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great SUV for the family RoverAnon , 05/16/2019 V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We've driven this SUV for 2 1/2 years having put about 40k miles on it after buying it used with about 60k miles. In that time the only thing we have done is regular oil changes, a set of tires and doing the front brakes (which I did myself). We've had no trouble with it at all. We homeschool with 3 kids and the rear is very spacious for loading all their stuff once a week for the co-op they go to. The extra seats in the back are also handy when the kids want to sit someplace different or you have an extra passenger. The split hatch is very convenient for loading/unloading. On the road it has great visibility and a very comfortable ride. The V8 has plenty of power for accelerating to merge into traffic. My wife loves driving it since it is a very attractive vehicle. Gas mileage on the highway isn't great - about 20 mpg if you don't drive too fast. It's also gives you the impression that it's a very safe, solidly built vehicle. Our previous vehicle, a BMW X5, became a maintenance nightmare as it passed 100k miles. So far the LR4 has had no issues as it passes the same mileage. We've been extremely happy with this SUV Performance Report Abuse

Issues reviewer11 , 09/12/2013 V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought our LR4 used with 44k miles on it. We have had it right at a month and it has been in the shop for three of those weeks with various issues. Brakes (we read the reviews and know that they are an issue already) oil dripping from under the engine, and the air suspension gave out on us on a road trip. When we took it to the our local dealership LR Austin, they told us that the brakes were after market that there was nothing they could do. We got them looked at elsewhere and they were in fact OEM and the exact ones the dealer installs. They told us the oil leak could not be found (even when there are drops of oil in out garage) and the suspension went out, can find prob?Junk Report Abuse

Third LR Finman , 11/13/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Loved my previous 2005 and 2008 LR3s. This is the best of all. Smoother, much quieter, significantly more powerful. Speeding ticket within 3 hours of ownership! Outside facelift is a huge improvement, much classier looking, head/taillights, grille. Inside, overall much nicer and higher quality except a few pieces, better leather, inside of doors is a huge improvement. Miss the old headrests with the handles on them, adjustable headrests should be better, but love the old handles. Off road is amazing, love climbing boulders in this thing. No significant problems in any of the 3 LRs. Gas mileage is a little worse than previous LR3s. Sound system is improved somewhat, nav also...both are fine. Report Abuse