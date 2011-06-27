Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Best SUV fallout79 , 05/24/2014 V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I had always considered a Land Rover but been scared of the reliabilty. I finally went for a test drive and realized just how good this vehicle is. In terms of design, comfort, style, and capability there simply is not another vehicle that comes close. I bought an 08 with 70k on it and got an awesome deal. It had a full service history and was in mint condition. I drive it all day for business in the week and get around 18mpg. At the weekend I can load it up for weekend trips to the mountains and go on offroad trails that are extremely challenging. Othertimes I tow our 25' boat with ease. I'm at 90k with no problems. I have it regularly serviced by the LR dealer who are great. Best SUV! Edmunds asked for an update so here it is: Now at 124k miles with no problems. Great car. Still looks awesome even though it's 8 years old. Hauls, tows, goes offroad anywhere you want to go. Found another place to service it closer than the LR dealer. Haven't had any issues - everything works great as it should. I have no complaints about this vehicle. It has been awesome. Another update: 145k on the clock - no issues at all. Still love this car. Want a new one because they are shiny but can't justify it with this still looking and running great. It is a great ride on the highway, and does anything you ever want to do offroad. Also tows our camper and boat anywhere, anytime. I strongly recommend this vehicle. I keep waiting for something to go wrong, but nothing has. Even the seats still look brand new which is pretty amazing with 145k! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Not your average SUV maddog72 , 06/27/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my second LR3 have over 150,000 miles of driving in both. Present 2008 has 63,000 miles. I have extensive driving experiance in all types of vehicles from H1 Hummers to Toyota Prius. Land Rover LR3 is not for everyone, if trips to the mall or shopping is all you do get a mini van. My LR3 is used 60/40 60 % on road 40% off road. It is the only vehicle that you can drive down the interstate at 70 mph and then go off-road and back on the interstate and do so with the easiest driver input. This is a truck, it is big, heavy to get good gas mileage you have to drive it like you want good gas mileage. I average 18 mpg with highs of 21 mpg on trips in flat country. Off road this is a tool

Sexiest Road Beast with a Soul Rocky Mountain Roving , 07/17/2015 V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 23 of 28 people found this review helpful This is not just a soccer parent/mall tripping machine. It's not for lead foots who increase speed heading into a turn. This is an adventure hungry, behemoth of a truck, with the DNA to clean up seamlessly for a refined night on the town. The LR3 is heavy...heavier than the average family adventure car on the road. It's 2.5 tons of highly engineered assemblies fitting and working together, with sensors to monitor every lean, pull, push, and bump, all fitting into a sturdy, tank-like structure. There are about 3 miles of wire linking sensors to computer. And if the factory has a computer update, it's best to plug in at the shop and get the system updgraded. An upgrade might reboot sensors to communicate more accurately for better driving experience. This is not the kind of car for the kind of owner who takes maintenance lightly. If you've ever let your car tell YOU when it needs its maintenance service, then this may not be a good match. Once you've gone that far, there may (or may not) be other related issues effected. Driving it is fun, responsible ownership is keeps the apprehension for reliability down. Because she's an overly engineered wonder, diagnostics, repair, and maintenance are an involved commitment; read...$$$. But these can be a minor issue if you look at the big picture: You're an ordinary Joe who can reach EXTRAordinary locations with a stock Rover. And stock means leather seats, great sound system, amazing all-terain-response capabilities for height adjustment, clearance, big windows for easy viewing, and an option for 3rd row that capably seats adults. You can have an all-adult, off-roading excursion. The cabin is quiet enough for civilized conversations. And the views and experience are only as limited as your fear of the unknown. And she can cross a body of water to a depth of the top of the doors with a snorkel...holy bagumba!!! Did you know you can mod a tent to the top of your Rover? I can head down the highway on a road trip at a comfortable 70 mph, turn onto a rough road for a harrowing climb over a pass, and then ease myself down back to pavement without ever having to worry about ability. (Note: always try to travel the rougher passes with friends; they can hop out and spot you through your next move if the road is full of questionable obstacles or too narrow). If you need to clean up for a special event, you're in luck: the Rover exudes an elegance that no other 4x4 has. Easily transform her into your personal, high-end private car for a night on the town, or even executive-toting, car-pooling daily driver. No trip is too big or too small. The key is to play up the variety. Being able to drive a new Rover off the lot has built-in peace of mind with the extensive warranties. Buying a used on will require a great deal of leg work to make sure the truck you want has been lovingly cared for. Don't let the city/hwy mileage scare you. Always know that it's a combination of factors: type of tire, breaking and speeding habits, city vs. hwy driving, etc.

This is what a proper suv should be discovery3 , 04/08/2015 V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Where to start??? I have 2008 discovery3/lr3 with the luxury, cold weather, and heavy duty package with front parking sensors And rear entertainment center. Best car I have ever owned!!! And I have owned alot, 15+ since I was 18. This one is staying around for a while. There is nothing it can't do.. well everything except gas mileage. It is quite thirsty guzzling down premium petrol.