Used 2004 Land Rover Freelander Consumer Reviews
Very fun to drive
It has been almost 2 years driving this car and I really like it. A few months ago I've notice that the fuel consumption was higher than normal. I took it to the Lad Rover Dealer and they said it was the fuel pump. For my surprise, I did not have to pay for anything, since it was a recall. If you drive a 2004 Freelander, take it to the dealer to get the fuel pump replaced. I also noticed that after the fix, the gear changes are more smooth.
Mine is ok
After reading a lot of negative reviews on-line about the Freelander I decided to purchase one anyway, figuring that most people that wright reviews do so because they have had a problem. I was right, I have had my Land Rover for 6 months now with no problems except a dead battery, which is normal after 6 years. I checked the carfax report before I purchased the vehicle and there were no issues in the past. Some common problems that I read online were brake issues, thou I have not had any problems I upgraded the brakes anyway just to be on the safe side. Brakes warp because of heat, so I added slotted brake rotors which improve ventilation and ceramic pads which create less heat and dust.
I love my Freelander
I did my homework before buying and wasn't discouraged by some of the bad reviews. Am I ever glad! It is very reliable, I have never spent less on repairs, looks great. The AWD works extremely well in Snow and I feel very safe in all weather conditions - which is important with my kids in the vehicle. Maybe some Freelander's are lemons but mine is a GEM. The other good thing about this vehicle is that it is unique - not a lot of others on the road. Excellent handling and performance.
wish i would have read these reviews before buying!!
i bought my freelander in july of 2011 it only had 55,000 miles and got a good deal on it. only put 3,000 miles on it since i got it and have spent over $4,000 in repairs!!!!! starter, head gasket, window motor, radiator, etc! almost everything. its so hard to find someone to work on it and the parts and labor are ridiculous. once we get it out of the shop this time we are trading it in!!!! do not waste your money... it may sound like a good deal but its not worth the money and aggravation!!!
rotten rover
Purchased in 2007 this 2004 model had done only 15,000 miles. The first thing to go wrong was a fuel pump at 15,500 miles. The lr dealer did not want to know neither did lr head office. Then the window regulators went within weeks in the back. Finally, having serviced the car every six months and at 35,000 miles the turbo went. The workshop said I should use an lr new turbo due to the quality so I laughed and said I had had it with lr quality. I found an independent shop reconditioning turbos and got one for another workshop to fit. That's $2500 instead of $3300 at the dealers. So about half the car value retail and close to trade in prices.
Sponsored cars related to the Freelander
Related Used 2004 Land Rover Freelander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons