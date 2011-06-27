Used 2004 Land Rover Freelander Consumer Reviews

Very fun to drive Andrew Gates , 05/17/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful It has been almost 2 years driving this car and I really like it. A few months ago I've notice that the fuel consumption was higher than normal. I took it to the Lad Rover Dealer and they said it was the fuel pump. For my surprise, I did not have to pay for anything, since it was a recall. If you drive a 2004 Freelander, take it to the dealer to get the fuel pump replaced. I also noticed that after the fix, the gear changes are more smooth. Report Abuse

Mine is ok azetterm1 , 04/09/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful After reading a lot of negative reviews on-line about the Freelander I decided to purchase one anyway, figuring that most people that wright reviews do so because they have had a problem. I was right, I have had my Land Rover for 6 months now with no problems except a dead battery, which is normal after 6 years. I checked the carfax report before I purchased the vehicle and there were no issues in the past. Some common problems that I read online were brake issues, thou I have not had any problems I upgraded the brakes anyway just to be on the safe side. Brakes warp because of heat, so I added slotted brake rotors which improve ventilation and ceramic pads which create less heat and dust. Report Abuse

I love my Freelander KATHLEENC , 04/29/2010 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I did my homework before buying and wasn't discouraged by some of the bad reviews. Am I ever glad! It is very reliable, I have never spent less on repairs, looks great. The AWD works extremely well in Snow and I feel very safe in all weather conditions - which is important with my kids in the vehicle. Maybe some Freelander's are lemons but mine is a GEM. The other good thing about this vehicle is that it is unique - not a lot of others on the road. Excellent handling and performance. Report Abuse

wish i would have read these reviews before buying!! jferguson74 , 06/12/2012 21 of 22 people found this review helpful i bought my freelander in july of 2011 it only had 55,000 miles and got a good deal on it. only put 3,000 miles on it since i got it and have spent over $4,000 in repairs!!!!! starter, head gasket, window motor, radiator, etc! almost everything. its so hard to find someone to work on it and the parts and labor are ridiculous. once we get it out of the shop this time we are trading it in!!!! do not waste your money... it may sound like a good deal but its not worth the money and aggravation!!! Report Abuse