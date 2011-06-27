Used 2004 Land Rover Freelander SE Features & Specs
|Overview
See Freelander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.4/321.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|38 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|8 total speakers
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|leather/suede
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Front track
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|46.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3562 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4541 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|30.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|922 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|33.9 degrees
|Length
|174.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|72.0 in.
|Wheel base
|101 in.
|Width
|71.1 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|16 x 6 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Freelander
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,330
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2004 Land Rover Freelander SE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic