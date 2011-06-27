Overall rating

While the Huracan's aggressive looks are certainly what attracts the most attention, the mid-engine layout and high-revving non-turbocharged engine typically keep drivers in love. There's even more to love for 2018. Lamborghini has upped the ante with the introduction of the Performante coupe and Spyder models. They provide more power, revised aerodynamics, less weight, and an adjustable suspension setup.

Instead of the standard model's 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, the Performante's V10 produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the ground through a dynamic all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Magnetorheological dampers actively adjust the shock absorbers to maximize control of the wheels for the most traction.

If you don't need that much power but would still like the confidence of all-wheel drive, check out the LP610-4. At 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, it has a good jump in power from the standard model but doesn't approach the frenetic output of the Performante. And, of course, all models are available in both coupe and Spyder form.

Competitors to the Huracan read like a veritable who's who of supercars. The Huracan's cousin, the Audi R8, shares a similar layout and platform for a little less money. The Porsche 911 Turbo is more civilized for the street with little compromise on the track or mountain road. And for a British take on the exotic performance car, Aston Martin's DB11 provides classy looks and available V12 power.