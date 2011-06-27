  1. Home
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outlandish performance and handling
  • Dramatic Italian style inside and out
  • Non-turbo engine soundtrack to die for
  • Not a whole lot of space to store anything
  • Not particularly easy to see out the back
  • Getting in or out is a graceless endeavor
Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?

The Performante is the obvious choice for the ultimate Huracan experience. It's lighter, faster and more hardcore. You're buying an exotic sports car, so why not get the most exotic version?

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

While the Huracan's aggressive looks are certainly what attracts the most attention, the mid-engine layout and high-revving non-turbocharged engine typically keep drivers in love. There's even more to love for 2018. Lamborghini has upped the ante with the introduction of the Performante coupe and Spyder models. They provide more power, revised aerodynamics, less weight, and an adjustable suspension setup.

Instead of the standard model's 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, the Performante's V10 produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the ground through a dynamic all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Magnetorheological dampers actively adjust the shock absorbers to maximize control of the wheels for the most traction.

If you don't need that much power but would still like the confidence of all-wheel drive, check out the LP610-4. At 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, it has a good jump in power from the standard model but doesn't approach the frenetic output of the Performante. And, of course, all models are available in both coupe and Spyder form.

Competitors to the Huracan read like a veritable who's who of supercars. The Huracan's cousin, the Audi R8, shares a similar layout and platform for a little less money. The Porsche 911 Turbo is more civilized for the street with little compromise on the track or mountain road. And for a British take on the exotic performance car, Aston Martin's DB11 provides classy looks and available V12 power.

2018 Lamborghini Huracan models

The Huracan is available in three configurations. Each configuration is available in coupe or convertible (Spyder) form. The LP 580-2 is the base model and comes with rear-wheel drive. The LP 610-4 adds a pinch more power plus all-wheel drive. The Performante LP 640-4 features even more power plus special aerodynamics and bodywork. All are equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 mounted in a midship configuration and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The LP 580-2's V10 engine produces 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Steel brakes and 19-inch wheels are standard. All-wheel drive is denoted by the "-4" in LP 610-4. Lamborghini makes the V10 a bit more powerful with all-wheel drive, and here it cranks out 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are part of the deal. (They're optional on rear-wheel-drive models.)

As its name describes, the Performante LP 640-4 (and its Spyder sibling) has more power and is also all-wheel-drive. Thanks to revised tuning and parts, the Performante produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. This model features revised aerodynamics for more downforce, tri-color markings on the doors, and unique interior stitching.

Many interior and exterior cosmetic options are available for all versions. The list of substantial hardware options is short by comparison — it includes a suspension with continuously variable dampers, a nose-lifting system, cruise control and variable-ratio steering. Extras in the cabin are navigation, smartphone integration and even an onboard telemetry recorder.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Lamborghini Huracan.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
571 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
630 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
601 hp @ 8250 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Huracan models:

All-Wheel-Drive System
Provides additional traction and stability compared to rear-wheel drive.
Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
Alerts the driver to objects in front of and behind the car when parking and provides a view from the rear bumper.
Carbon-Ceramic Brake Discs
Reduces brake fade in heavy use, such as when you're driving on a racetrack.

Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Overview

The Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan is offered in the following submodels: Huracan Coupe, Huracan Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Performante 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and Performante Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).

