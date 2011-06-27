Overall rating

In 2015, Lamborghini replaced the Gallardo with the Huracan, its latest "entry-level" offering. Convertible and rear-wheel-drive versions of the Huracan have come out since, so it was inevitable that those two attributes would come together in a single model. And so it is that the rear-wheel-drive Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder debuts for 2017.

By combining the drop-top body style with the rear-wheel-drive layout, the LP 580-2 Spyder is the Spyder to buy. It allows one to fully drink in the vocals of the non-turbocharged V10 while maximizing its look-at-me quotient at a lower price point than its all-wheel-drive Spyder stablemate. Then again, it's probable the Spyder buyers don't care too much about the extra weight, else they'd have bought the lighter and stiffer (and cheaper!) coupe.

The Huracan, like the Gallardo before it, shares its underpinnings with its corporate cousin, the Audi R8.