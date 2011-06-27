  1. Home
2017 Lamborghini Huracan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Outlandish performance and handling
  • Dramatic Italian style, inside and out
  • Non-turbo engine soundtrack to die for
  • Not a whole lot of space to store your stuff
  • Not particularly easy to see out the back
  • Getting in or out is a graceless endeavor
Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?

Does logic apply when buying a Huracan? Not much, we suspect. But if you need help choosing, go for the base Huracan LP 580-2 coupe, which is the lightest and least expensive of them all. Don't mind the slight drop in power compared to the all-wheel-drive versions as the sharper driving dynamics more than make up for it. Stick with the steel brakes instead of the pricey carbon-ceramics. Opt for the nose-lifting system and magnetorheological dampers to aid its street driving manners. Cruise control is an option you'll probably want, as well as the parking sensors and backup camera.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In 2015, Lamborghini replaced the Gallardo with the Huracan, its latest "entry-level" offering. Convertible and rear-wheel-drive versions of the Huracan have come out since, so it was inevitable that those two attributes would come together in a single model. And so it is that the rear-wheel-drive Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder debuts for 2017.

By combining the drop-top body style with the rear-wheel-drive layout, the LP 580-2 Spyder is the Spyder to buy. It allows one to fully drink in the vocals of the non-turbocharged V10 while maximizing its look-at-me quotient at a lower price point than its all-wheel-drive Spyder stablemate. Then again, it's probable the Spyder buyers don't care too much about the extra weight, else they'd have bought the lighter and stiffer (and cheaper!) coupe.

The Huracan, like the Gallardo before it, shares its underpinnings with its corporate cousin, the Audi R8.

2017 Lamborghini Huracan models

The Huracan is available in five distinct configurations: LP 580-2, LP 580-2 Spyder, LP 610-4, LP 610-4 Spyder and LP 610-4 Avio. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 5.2-liter V10 mounted in a midship configuration and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The LP 580-2 is the "entry-level" rear-wheel-drive coupe variant (hence the "-2" in the model name) that's also offered as a convertible (i.e., the Spyder). It's the leanest and sharpest variant currently available. Here, the V10 engine produces 571 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. Steel brakes and 19-inch wheels are standard.

All-wheel drive is denoted by the "-4" in LP 610-4. It, too, is offered in convertible form. Lamborghini makes the V10 a bit more powerful with all-wheel drive, and here it cranks out 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are part of the deal (they're optional on RWD models).

Many interior and exterior cosmetic options are available for all versions. The list of substantial hardware options is short by comparison — they include a suspension with continuously variable dampers, a nose-lifting system, cruise control and variable-ratio steering. Extras in the cabin include heated power seats (standard in Spyder models), navigation, sport seats and parking alerts.

The limited-edition LP 610-4 Avio has unique aircraft-inspired cabin and exterior treatments and comes with a smattering of would-be options as standard. Only 250 will be made, making this model the choice of collectors only.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Blazing acceleration, powerful brakes and sharp handling are what you can expect. Yet it's also surprisingly predictable when driven in a spirited manner. The naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) engine makes for spectacular acoustics.

Comfort

With supportive seats, low height and a taut suspension, everyday use isn't its forte. It's loud when you want it to be but more muted when you don't.

Interior

It helps to be flexible when getting in or out. The driving position is close to ideal and offers a low cowl for a good forward view, though it's not easy to see over your shoulder. It's not an especially spacious car.

Utility

Cargo space is limited in the front trunk, so pack lightly. Cabin storage is at a premium, too, with a small cubby under the console and modest door pockets.

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lamborghini Huracan.

Great Car
Tai Lopez,05/15/2018
LP 580-2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
I bought this car for my son and he loves it! We have a Ferrari La Ferrari and a BMW i8, but this car beats both of them by far! Super fun to ride and show off in BV Hills. Not for everyone, but the acceleration is insane! Although it is expensive for the average buyer, if you are into super cars and have the budget to afford it it's totally worth the price.
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Huracan models:

All-Wheel-Drive System
Provides additional traction and stability compared to rear-wheel drive.
Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
Alerts driver to objects in front of and behind the car when parking and provides a view from the rear bumper.
Carbon-Ceramic Brake Discs
Reduce brake fade in heavy use, such as when you're driving on a racetrack.

Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Overview

The Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan is offered in the following submodels: Huracan Coupe, Huracan Convertible. Available styles include LP 610-4 Avio 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), LP 580-2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), LP 610-4 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), LP 610-4 Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and LP 580-2 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).

