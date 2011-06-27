2017 Lamborghini Huracan Review
Pros & Cons
- Outlandish performance and handling
- Dramatic Italian style, inside and out
- Non-turbo engine soundtrack to die for
- Not a whole lot of space to store your stuff
- Not particularly easy to see out the back
- Getting in or out is a graceless endeavor
Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?
Does logic apply when buying a Huracan? Not much, we suspect. But if you need help choosing, go for the base Huracan LP 580-2 coupe, which is the lightest and least expensive of them all. Don't mind the slight drop in power compared to the all-wheel-drive versions as the sharper driving dynamics more than make up for it. Stick with the steel brakes instead of the pricey carbon-ceramics. Opt for the nose-lifting system and magnetorheological dampers to aid its street driving manners. Cruise control is an option you'll probably want, as well as the parking sensors and backup camera.
In 2015, Lamborghini replaced the Gallardo with the Huracan, its latest "entry-level" offering. Convertible and rear-wheel-drive versions of the Huracan have come out since, so it was inevitable that those two attributes would come together in a single model. And so it is that the rear-wheel-drive Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder debuts for 2017.
By combining the drop-top body style with the rear-wheel-drive layout, the LP 580-2 Spyder is the Spyder to buy. It allows one to fully drink in the vocals of the non-turbocharged V10 while maximizing its look-at-me quotient at a lower price point than its all-wheel-drive Spyder stablemate. Then again, it's probable the Spyder buyers don't care too much about the extra weight, else they'd have bought the lighter and stiffer (and cheaper!) coupe.
The Huracan, like the Gallardo before it, shares its underpinnings with its corporate cousin, the Audi R8.
2017 Lamborghini Huracan models
The Huracan is available in five distinct configurations: LP 580-2, LP 580-2 Spyder, LP 610-4, LP 610-4 Spyder and LP 610-4 Avio. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 5.2-liter V10 mounted in a midship configuration and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The LP 580-2 is the "entry-level" rear-wheel-drive coupe variant (hence the "-2" in the model name) that's also offered as a convertible (i.e., the Spyder). It's the leanest and sharpest variant currently available. Here, the V10 engine produces 571 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. Steel brakes and 19-inch wheels are standard.
All-wheel drive is denoted by the "-4" in LP 610-4. It, too, is offered in convertible form. Lamborghini makes the V10 a bit more powerful with all-wheel drive, and here it cranks out 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are part of the deal (they're optional on RWD models).
Many interior and exterior cosmetic options are available for all versions. The list of substantial hardware options is short by comparison — they include a suspension with continuously variable dampers, a nose-lifting system, cruise control and variable-ratio steering. Extras in the cabin include heated power seats (standard in Spyder models), navigation, sport seats and parking alerts.
The limited-edition LP 610-4 Avio has unique aircraft-inspired cabin and exterior treatments and comes with a smattering of would-be options as standard. Only 250 will be made, making this model the choice of collectors only.
Consumer reviews
Our experts like the Huracan models:
- All-Wheel-Drive System
- Provides additional traction and stability compared to rear-wheel drive.
- Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
- Alerts driver to objects in front of and behind the car when parking and provides a view from the rear bumper.
- Carbon-Ceramic Brake Discs
- Reduce brake fade in heavy use, such as when you're driving on a racetrack.
