2019 Lamborghini Huracan
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Outlandish performance and handling
- Dramatic Italian style inside and out
- Non-turbo engine soundtrack to die for
- Not a whole lot of space to store anything
- Not particularly easy to see out the back
- Getting in or out is a graceless endeavor
Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Is there such a thing as an entry-level supercar? Though the Huracan's price in the Lamborghini product line puts it into that position, the numerous updates and performance technology it has received since its launch in 2014, which means it has a whole lot more to offer.
Last year Lamborghini introduced the Performante coupe and Spyder models. They provide more power, revised aerodynamics, less weight and an adjustable suspension setup. Instead of the standard model's 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, the Performante's V10 produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.
Power is sent to the ground through a dynamic all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Magnetorheological dampers actively adjust the shock absorbers to maximize control of the wheels for the most traction.
Given the price bracket of the Huracan, it's not surprising that the number of alternatives is small. But noted options include the Audi R8 and the Ferrari 488. Both are mid-engine two-seaters that offer similar levels of excitement but in completely different ways. The 2019 Lamborghini Huracan takes its already excellent analog characteristics and injects just enough technology to make it even more exciting.
2019 Lamborghini Huracan models
The Huracan is available in three configurations, with each configuration available in coupe and convertible (Spyder) form. The LP 580-2 is the base model and, with its rear-wheel-drive setup, the simplest. The LP 610-4 adds a pinch more power but comes with a dynamic all-wheel-drive system. The Performante LP 640-4 features even more power and flashy aerodynamics and bodywork. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 5.2-liter V10 mounted in a midship configuration and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The LP 580-2 is the "entry-level" rear-wheel-drive coupe variant (hence the "-2" in the model name) that's also offered as a convertible (Spyder). It's the leanest and sharpest variant currently available. Here, the V10 engine produces 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Steel brakes and 19-inch wheels are standard.
All-wheel drive is denoted by the "-4" in LP 610-4. It, too, is offered in convertible form. Lamborghini makes the V10 a bit more powerful with all-wheel drive, and here it cranks out 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are part of the deal (they're optional on rear-wheel-drive models).
As its name describes, the Performante LP 640-4 and its Spyder sibling have more power and also use all-wheel drive. Thanks to revised tuning and parts, the Performante produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. This model features revised aerodynamics for more downforce, tri-color markings on the doors, and unique interior stitching.
Many interior and exterior cosmetic options are available for all versions. The list of substantial hardware options is short by comparison. It includes a suspension with continuously variable dampers, a nose-lifting system, cruise control and variable-ratio steering. Extras in the cabin include navigation and smartphone integration and even an onboard telemetry recorder.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
MSRP
$203,674
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seating
Seats 2
Transmission
7-speed automated manual
Horsepower
571 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Performante 2dr Coupe AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
MSRP
$281,048
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seating
Seats 2
Transmission
7-speed automated manual
Horsepower
630 hp @ 8000 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite Huracan safety features:
- All-Wheel-Drive System
- Provides additional traction and stability over the rear-wheel-drive model.
- Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
- Alerts the driver to objects in front of and behind the car when parking and provides a view from the rear bumper.
- Carbon-Ceramic Brake Discs
- Reduces brake fade in heavy use, such as when you're driving on a racetrack.
Lamborghini Huracan vs. the competition
Lamborghini Huracan vs. Audi R8
The Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan share similar architecture and powertrains, so you can consider them distant cousins. They both feature non-turbocharged, mid-mounted V10 engines and slick seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. For most people, the biggest differences between the two will be appearance and style. Either you want the clean elegant lines of the R8 or the bonkers rolling sculpture that is the Huracan.
Lamborghini Huracan vs. McLaren 600LT
If the Huracan is classic artistry, the McLaren 600LT is ultra-chic modernism. Its twin-turbo V8 engine and full carbon-fiber bodywork and chassis are all designed to provide a scientifically proven approach to performance. The Huracan uses a large V10 engine and pure passion to do the same. While it may seem the 600LT has the clear performance edge, the Huracan, especially in Evo form, is more than capable.
Lamborghini Huracan vs. Acura NSX
Compared to the Huracan, the NSX is a veritable bargain, especially considering it comes with a fast and efficient hybrid-electric powertrain. The Huracan's style and non-turbocharged V10 engine are its strong points, but similarly the NSX boasts a smoother ride on the road and ergonomics that are far easier to live with.
FAQ
Is the Lamborghini Huracan a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
Is the Lamborghini Huracan reliable?
Is the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan?
The least-expensive 2019 Lamborghini Huracan is the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $203,674.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $203,674
- Performante 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $281,048
What are the different models of Lamborghini Huracan?
2019 Lamborghini Huracan Overview
The 2019 Lamborghini Huracan is offered in the following submodels: Huracan Coupe, Huracan Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Performante 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and Performante Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).
