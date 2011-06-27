Overall rating

Is there such a thing as an entry-level supercar? Though the Huracan's price in the Lamborghini product line puts it into that position, the numerous updates and performance technology it has received since its launch in 2014, which means it has a whole lot more to offer.

Last year Lamborghini introduced the Performante coupe and Spyder models. They provide more power, revised aerodynamics, less weight and an adjustable suspension setup. Instead of the standard model's 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, the Performante's V10 produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

Power is sent to the ground through a dynamic all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Magnetorheological dampers actively adjust the shock absorbers to maximize control of the wheels for the most traction.

Given the price bracket of the Huracan, it's not surprising that the number of alternatives is small. But noted options include the Audi R8 and the Ferrari 488. Both are mid-engine two-seaters that offer similar levels of excitement but in completely different ways. The 2019 Lamborghini Huracan takes its already excellent analog characteristics and injects just enough technology to make it even more exciting.