Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan for Sale Near Me
- $193,288Great Deal | $5,380 below market
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-23,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF6HLA06594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $199,888Fair Deal
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-22,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful *2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Coupe* in Nero Noctis over a Nero Ade interior with 2,374 miles. TheÂ Huracan LP580-2 CoupeÂ is powered by a 5.2L V10Â producing 573 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual ClutchÂ Automatic Transmission.Â This Huracan LP580-2 Coupe is further enhanced with the following: Brake Calipers in Green Sensonum Lamborghini Sound System Contrast Stitching Electric and Heated Seats Techno Package Unicolor Full Leather Roof Lining in Leather Garage Door Opener Branding Package Wheels Painted in Gloss Black â â â â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF4HLA07680
Stock: CHLA07680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $209,000
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder12,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**FULLY LOADED LP610-4S / ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE WAS $312k+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker and all the options: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1871864-2017-lamborghini-huracan **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF6HLA05535
Stock: L5535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $199,950
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-25,927 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this great-looking 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Bianco Monocerus LP580-2 with the following features:Branding Package, Elegante Bicolor Seat Trim, Floor Mats w/Leather Piping & Double Stitching, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Rear View Camera, Full Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats, Garage Door Opener, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Profile Bluetooth Preparation, Lifting System, Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension, Magneto-rheological Suspension, Navigation System, Rooflining & A-Pillars in Smooth Leather, Security system, Stitching in Contrast Color for Elegante Interiors, Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Ft & 20" x 11J Rr Giano Argento. 2017 Lamborghini Huracan CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Thank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF1HLA06292
Stock: HLA06292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Price Drop$198,888
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-28,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 8856 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Colored Stitching For Unicolor Interiors, Front & Rear Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Grigio Nimbus Metallic, Lifting System, Navigation System, Nero Ade, Sportivo Unicolor with Alcantara Seat Trim, Steel Brake with Red Brake Calipers Ad Personam. This Lamborghini Huracan also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF5HLA06795
Stock: 3485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $199,999
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder11,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2S BlackHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Unicolor Leather Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF3HLA07510
Stock: Q3342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $184,500Good Deal | $3,386 below market
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-214,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chicago Fine Motors - La Grange / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF7HLA07432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $206,880
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder1,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - AN ABSOLUTE ROCK STAR! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF3HLA08253
Stock: DG2343-S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $179,990
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-427,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Bugatti Lamborghini Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
2017 Lamborghini Huracan V10 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe Model Year 2017 ZHWUC1ZF4HLA05504 Exterior Color: Nero Nemesis Interior Color: Nero Ade *Lamborghini North Scottsdale Service Completion: *Completed CPO Inspection *Completed Full 3rd annual Service with Transmission Flush *Replaced 2 new rear Struts *Replaced 2 new rear Tires *This Lamborghini Huracan has a Full front Paint protected clear film. *New Windshield Optional Equipment: Matte Color-Nero 14,000.00 LED lighting for Engine 500.00 Navigation System NAR 3,200.00 CCB with red calipers 1,300.00 TEB and forged 7,000.00 Sport exhaust system 4,200.00 Travel and Smoker 600.00 RVC with parking sensor 3,900.00 Lifting system + 6,900.00 Rims Mimas forged 20 7,000.00 Floor mats with leather 700.00 Contrast Stitching 700.00 Electric and Heated Seats 2,800.00 Unicolor Sportive 2,100.00 Branding Package 1,000.00 GGT 1,300.00 Destination 3,495.00 Total M.S.R.P. $299,295.00 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF4HLA05504
Stock: AM0200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $199,888Fair Deal
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Base2,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful *2018 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe RWD* in Grigio Lynx over a Nero Ade interior with 2,508 miles. TheÂ Huracan CoupeÂ is powered by a 5.2L V10Â producing 573 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual ClutchÂ Automatic Transmission.Â This Huracan Coupe is further enhanced with the following: Metallic Color in Grigio Exterior Color TEB and Forged Brake Calipers in Orange Style Package Floor Mats w/ Leather Contrast Stitching Electric and Heated Seats Techno Pack Bicolor Sportivo Branding Package â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2JLA09434
Stock: PJLA09434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $219,990
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder4,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4S Spyder with 4k miles. Giallo Horus Matt with Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade Sportivo Bicolor Leather and Alcantara Interior.Factory options include:Style Package,Branding Package,Sport Exhaust System,Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension,Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Black Brake Calipers,Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Camera,Lamborghini Infotainment System,Full Electric and Heated Seats,Windshield Frame in High Gloss,Glass Rear Window,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF3GLA04048
Stock: 005334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$274,991
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder1,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lamborghini Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2018 Lamborghini Huracan PerformanteCARFAX One-Owner.***Options Include:Rosso Mars Metallic paint - $2500Branding Package - $1000Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Red Brake Calipers - $1300Full Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats -Lifting System w/ standard suspension - $3500Navigation System - $4100Performante interior - $3500w/Laser Engraving pkg. - $3500Contrast stitching - $700Style Package - $3400Narvi 20 forged Wheels - $6300Windscreen in High Gloss Black - $420Alarm system - $800Garage door opener - $400Bluetooth - $1000**Please don't hesitate to call Antoine Whitaker at 571.271.0211 ext 2802 or email at Antoine.whitaker@Lamborghinisterling.com anytime and he will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZFXJLA11172
Stock: LA09761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- Price Drop$274,750
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante3,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante 5.2L 10-Cylinder DOHC 7-Speed AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF2JLA08258
Stock: RU202425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $199,995Fair Deal
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Base4,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
*****SOLD***** 2018 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN! White over Black leather with green stitch Only 4k miles Navigation Apple CarPlay Satellite radio Rear view camera Self-dimming rear view mirror Parking sensors Power adjust / heated seats Q-Citura contrast hexagonal pattern stitching Bluetooth Branding package Sport Exhaust w/ black finish 19 Kari black wheels Front lift system Green brake calipers transparent engine cover front and rear dash cameras and much more! BRAND NEW CONDITION! CARFAX CERTIFIED! *This car is available for appointment only. Visit Auto Connection online at autoconnectionllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 334-396-8877 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF3JLA10396
Stock: A10396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$259,990
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante10,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Grigio Titans Matt - AD PERSONAM exterior paint and Nero Cosmus interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Navigation system- Lifting System- Performante Interior- Dynamic Power SteeringRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyLamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF4JLA08326
Stock: 6871UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $329,991
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
One Owner-Clean Carfax-LOW-LOW Miles Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car! #WeArePrestige Our Mission is to make your convenience our priority, with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've ever had! Prestige Auto Mall is proud and dedicated to offering genuine customer care. We welcome all out of state customers and provide airport pickups. We will even help arrange shipping for you to have car delivered to your door. At our dealership you will find 150+ vehicles including Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Volvo, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Fords and many more brands. We are confident that we have what you are looking for. All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection. We have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. Including a complimentary 6month/6,000 mile warranty! We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, Van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate. Walk-ins welcome Monday- Friday 9am-7pm Saturday- 10am-6pm Sunday- By appointment only Disclaimer Pricing Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZF0JLA10645
Stock: MC1197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2019
- $184,995
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-214,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
You can find this 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and many others like it at Manhattan Motorcars. This Lamborghini includes: SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/STYLE PACKAGE // STEEL BRAKE W/RED BRAKE CALIPERS // FLOOR MATS W/LEATHER PIPING // LED ENGINE COMPARTMENT LIGHTING // TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE // HANDS FREE PROFILE BLUETOOTH PREPARATION // FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS // LIFTING SYSTEM // FULL ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE // TRANSPARENT ENGINE BONNET // BRANDING PACKAGE // NAVIGATION SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan: The Huracan was introduced in 2015 as the entry-level replacement for the retired Gallardo. However, when the automaker is Lamborghini, the term 'entry-level' takes on new meaning. With a base price of nearly $200,000, the Huracan is every bit the supercar its predecessor was, with over-the-top styling matched with intense performance and handling. On top of this, Lamborghini made an attempt to make the Huracan both easier to drive and a more pleasant place to be, even when away from the race track. Strengths of this model include immediately recognizable as a Lamborghini, surprisingly easy to drive around town, and Ridiculously fast and powerful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2GLA04551
Stock: PO3122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $209,000
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Base1,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Lamborghini HuracanGiallo Intis Pearl Effect over Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade InteriorsOnly 1,331 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Giallo Intis Pearl Effect $4,900Yellow Brake Calipers $1,500Travel & Smoker Kit $60020 Giano Wheels $6,300Contrast Stitching $700Electric & Heated Seats $2,800Technology Package $5,900Bicolor Sportivo Leather $2,800Garage Door Homelink $400Roof Lined w/ Leather $1,400GGT $1,3005.2L V10 Naturally Aspirated EngineMid-rear Mounted EngineRear Wheel DriveAutomatic Air ConditioningAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2JLA10518
Stock: 903290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020