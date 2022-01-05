Lamborghini has been in the business of selling low-volume, attention-grabbing supercars for decades. But in the last few years, annual Lamborghini sales numbers have essentially doubled. While it helps to have more price-accessible models like the Urus SUV and Huracan Evo in rear-wheel-drive form, we believe the growing appeal for Lamborghini, particularly the Huracan Evo, has a lot to do with the vehicles being surprisingly pleasant daily drivers despite their world-beating performance.
At the heart of every exotic supercar should be an equally exotic engine, and the Huracan certainly has that detail sorted. Offering a maximum available output of 630 horsepower, the 5.2-liter V10 is a sonic masterpiece. Coupled to that is a smooth but still lightning-fast seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as well as the option for all-wheel drive. But if you fancy yourself a bit of a racer, the Huracan STO provides more of a track-focused experience.
There is, of course, a fair amount of competition for the Huracan Evo. The McLaren 720S offers a similar balance between mind-melting performance and relatively easygoing comfort, while the Aston Martin DB11 AMR and Porsche 911 Turbo S serve up more refinement and practicality with nearly as much speed. To see if the Huracan deserves a place in your garage, read our Expert Rating below.
The 2022 Lamborghini Huracan is an exotic mid-engine sports car available as a coupe or a convertible. The main trim levels are Huracan Evo and Huracan STO. Each comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power for the all-wheel-drive Evo is 630 horsepower and 443 lb-ft; the rear-wheel-drive version makes do with a mere 602 hp and 413 lb-ft. The STO makes 630 hp and 417-lb-ft. All Huracans can be built to a unique specification with a nearly endless array of customization options.