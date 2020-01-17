Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan for Sale Near Me
- 2,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$199,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful *2018 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe RWD* in Grigio Lynx over a Nero Ade interior with 2,508 miles. TheÂ Huracan CoupeÂ is powered by a 5.2L V10Â producing 573 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual ClutchÂ Automatic Transmission.Â This Huracan Coupe is further enhanced with the following: Metallic Color in Grigio Exterior Color TEB and Forged Brake Calipers in Orange Style Package Floor Mats w/ Leather Contrast Stitching Electric and Heated Seats Techno Pack Bicolor Sportivo Branding Package â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2JLA09434
Stock: PJLA09434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 1,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$274,991
Lamborghini Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2018 Lamborghini Huracan PerformanteCARFAX One-Owner.***Options Include:Rosso Mars Metallic paint - $2500Branding Package - $1000Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Red Brake Calipers - $1300Full Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats -Lifting System w/ standard suspension - $3500Navigation System - $4100Performante interior - $3500w/Laser Engraving pkg. - $3500Contrast stitching - $700Style Package - $3400Narvi 20 forged Wheels - $6300Windscreen in High Gloss Black - $420Alarm system - $800Garage door opener - $400Bluetooth - $1000**Please don't hesitate to call Antoine Whitaker at 571.271.0211 ext 2802 or email at Antoine.whitaker@Lamborghinisterling.com anytime and he will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZFXJLA11172
Stock: LA09761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 3,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$274,750
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante 5.2L 10-Cylinder DOHC 7-Speed AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF2JLA08258
Stock: RU202425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 4,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$199,995
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
*****SOLD***** 2018 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN! White over Black leather with green stitch Only 4k miles Navigation Apple CarPlay Satellite radio Rear view camera Self-dimming rear view mirror Parking sensors Power adjust / heated seats Q-Citura contrast hexagonal pattern stitching Bluetooth Branding package Sport Exhaust w/ black finish 19 Kari black wheels Front lift system Green brake calipers transparent engine cover front and rear dash cameras and much more! BRAND NEW CONDITION! CARFAX CERTIFIED! *This car is available for appointment only. Visit Auto Connection online at autoconnectionllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 334-396-8877 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF3JLA10396
Stock: A10396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,014 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$259,990
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Grigio Titans Matt - AD PERSONAM exterior paint and Nero Cosmus interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Navigation system- Lifting System- Performante Interior- Dynamic Power SteeringRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyLamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF4JLA08326
Stock: 6871UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$329,991
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
One Owner-Clean Carfax-LOW-LOW Miles Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car! #WeArePrestige Our Mission is to make your convenience our priority, with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've ever had! Prestige Auto Mall is proud and dedicated to offering genuine customer care. We welcome all out of state customers and provide airport pickups. We will even help arrange shipping for you to have car delivered to your door. At our dealership you will find 150+ vehicles including Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Volvo, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Fords and many more brands. We are confident that we have what you are looking for. All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection. We have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. Including a complimentary 6month/6,000 mile warranty! We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, Van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate. Walk-ins welcome Monday- Friday 9am-7pm Saturday- 10am-6pm Sunday- By appointment only Disclaimer Pricing Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZF0JLA10645
Stock: MC1197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2019
- 1,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Lamborghini HuracanGiallo Intis Pearl Effect over Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade InteriorsOnly 1,331 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Giallo Intis Pearl Effect $4,900Yellow Brake Calipers $1,500Travel & Smoker Kit $60020 Giano Wheels $6,300Contrast Stitching $700Electric & Heated Seats $2,800Technology Package $5,900Bicolor Sportivo Leather $2,800Garage Door Homelink $400Roof Lined w/ Leather $1,400GGT $1,3005.2L V10 Naturally Aspirated EngineMid-rear Mounted EngineRear Wheel DriveAutomatic Air ConditioningAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2JLA10518
Stock: 903290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 2,380 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$269,999
K & S Auto Sales - San Diego / California
Our One Owner, 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder is displayed in stunning Bianco Icarus Metallic. Power is courtesy of a 5.2 Liter V10 that generates 630hp and 442lb-ft. of torque which is tethered to a 7 Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission. This mid-engined, All Wheel Drive supercar offers the performance to match its looks, accelerating from 0-124mph in around 9.3 seconds, offering a top speed of 201mph, and nearly 19mpg on the highway when cruising. Additionally, Active Aerodynamics, torque vectoring, and impressive suspension tuning ensure you maintain control at all times, allowing onlookers to check out your Huracan's eye-catching styling enhanced by red brake calipers, black alloy wheels, forged carbon-composite elements such as the diffuser and spoiler, HID headlamps, and Tricolore side graphics. Our Huracan Performante Spyder's Alcantara-trimmed cockpit offers bright red contrasting stitching, heated sports seats, and carbon-fiber forged composite accents in addition to technology that keeps you in command of this incredible vehicle. Automatic climate control, an Alcantara-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters and the ANIMA driving-mode selector, and push-button start with an airplane-inspired safety cover are just a few of the amenities on hand. Finally, the Virtual Cockpit full-color instrument panel display offers navigation, Bluetooth, and easy control over the sensational sound system. Lamborghini includes a variety of safety technologies including front/rear parking sensors, a back-up camera, carbon-ceramic anti-lock disc brakes, advanced airbags, and exceptionally well-tuned stability/traction controls to help keep you and your lucky passenger safe and secure. Our Huracan offers Lamborghini's legendary looks and performance along with incredible engineering and superb handling and is certain to invigorate every drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BLACK OUT PKG AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE** SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZF7JLA10285
Stock: c1029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 3,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$205,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Rosso Mars Metallic exterior paint and Nero interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 7-Speed 4VRecent Arrival!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF9JLA09513
Stock: 2668UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 28,756 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$188,800
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Lamborghini Huracan? This is it. This Lamborghini includes: WINDSCREEN FRAME IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK // TECHNO PACK // TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE // VERDE MANTIS PEARL EFFECT // SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/STYLE PACKAGE // BRANDING PACKAGE // STEEL BRAKE W/GREEN BRAKE CALIPERS // GARAGE DOOR OPENER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF2JLA09643
Stock: PO3096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 3,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$193,288$5,380 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF6HLA06594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$199,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful *2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Coupe* in Nero Noctis over a Nero Ade interior with 2,374 miles. TheÂ Huracan LP580-2 CoupeÂ is powered by a 5.2L V10Â producing 573 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual ClutchÂ Automatic Transmission.Â This Huracan LP580-2 Coupe is further enhanced with the following: Brake Calipers in Green Sensonum Lamborghini Sound System Contrast Stitching Electric and Heated Seats Techno Package Unicolor Full Leather Roof Lining in Leather Garage Door Opener Branding Package Wheels Painted in Gloss Black â â â â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF4HLA07680
Stock: CHLA07680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$209,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**FULLY LOADED LP610-4S / ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE WAS $312k+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker and all the options: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1871864-2017-lamborghini-huracan **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF6HLA05535
Stock: L5535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$314,900
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Nero Cosmus/Grigio Cronus; Bicolor Alcantara Seat Trim Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Grigio Nimbus Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante is proudly offered by Porsche Irvine This Lamborghini includes: LIFTING SYSTEM Active Suspension GARAGE DOOR OPENER (NAR VERSION) Universal Garage Door Opener ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM Security System NAVIGATION & SMARTPHONE INTERFACE Navigation System TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE CRUISE CONTROL *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Cruise Control BLUETOOTH Bluetooth Connection BRANDING PACKAGE LAMBORGHINI TELEMETRY WHEELS: 8.5J Chrome Wheels Aluminum Wheels Steel Wheels LAMBORGHINI DYNAMIC STEERING Power Steering *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF7KLA11934
Stock: KLA11934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 5,927 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$199,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this great-looking 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Bianco Monocerus LP580-2 with the following features:Branding Package, Elegante Bicolor Seat Trim, Floor Mats w/Leather Piping & Double Stitching, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Rear View Camera, Full Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats, Garage Door Opener, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Profile Bluetooth Preparation, Lifting System, Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension, Magneto-rheological Suspension, Navigation System, Rooflining & A-Pillars in Smooth Leather, Security system, Stitching in Contrast Color for Elegante Interiors, Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Ft & 20" x 11J Rr Giano Argento. 2017 Lamborghini Huracan CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Thank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF1HLA06292
Stock: HLA06292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 8,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$198,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 8856 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Colored Stitching For Unicolor Interiors, Front & Rear Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Grigio Nimbus Metallic, Lifting System, Navigation System, Nero Ade, Sportivo Unicolor with Alcantara Seat Trim, Steel Brake with Red Brake Calipers Ad Personam. This Lamborghini Huracan also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF5HLA06795
Stock: 3485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 11,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,999
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2S BlackHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Unicolor Leather Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF3HLA07510
Stock: Q3342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 314 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$226,254
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This 2019 Lamborghini HURACAN 580-2 Spyder is offered to you for sale by Manhattan Motorcars. $252,449 MSRP * GRIGIO NIMBUS METALLIC PAINT * BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED * STYLE PACKAGE * RIMS GIANO 20 IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK * CONTRAST STITCHING * TECHNO PACK * BICOLOR SPORTIVO WITH LEATHER * BRANDING PACKAGE * High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF1KLA11241
Stock: 191123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2018
