2016 Lamborghini Huracan Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$139,148 - $162,142
Used Huracan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan features & specs
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
610 hp @ 8250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
580 hp @ 8000 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Huracan
Related Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019